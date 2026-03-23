Dnotitia Launches Seahorse Cloud (SaaS) to Accelerate Enterprise AI Deployment with Advanced Data Preprocessing

Seahorse Cloud, SaaS Service, Official Launch

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dnotitia Inc. (Dnotitia), a company specializing in long-term memory AI and semiconductor-integrated solutions, today announced the official commercial launch of Seahorse Cloud (SaaS), a managed AI platform designed to help enterprises efficiently build and operate agentic AI systems.

The release marks the platform’s transition from a successful beta phase to full commercial availability. The latest version significantly enhances document preprocessing automation and system stability, addressing one of the most critical challenges in enterprise AI adoption.

Seahorse Cloud is an integrated AI platform built on Dnotitia’s vector database technology and is available in both SaaS and on-prem deployments. The newly launched SaaS offering combines Retrieval-Augmented Generation Operations (RAGOps) with AgentOps, enabling enterprises to design, build, deploy, and manage AI agents within a single managed environment. Organizations can handle vector data processing, RAG pipeline configuration, and agent orchestration without the need for separate infrastructure.

During the beta phrase, Dnotitia introduced MCP (Model Context Protocol)-based RAGOps and subsequently expanded the platform with AgentOps capabilities. The official release reflects real-world enterprise feedback, furthering advancing automated document preprocessing and integrating these capabilities into a unified SaaS environment.

In practice, one of the biggest challenges in enterprise AI adoption lies in preparing unstructured data. Documents such as PDFs, images, and mixed-format files often lack consistent structure, requiring manual preprocessing or custom data pipelines. This complexity has frequently caused AI projects to stall or fail to deliver expected outcomes.

Seahorse Cloud (SaaS) addresses this challenge by automating the entire pipeline, from document ingestion to AI-ready data preparation. Once documents are uploaded, the platform automatically performs parsing, structuring, and vectorization within a single environment.

By simply uploading documents, organizations can rapidly build AI agents powered by their internal data, eliminating the need for separate preprocessing workflows and significantly lowering the barrier to enterprise AI adoption.

The platform applies Vision-Language Model (VLM)-based layout analysis to identify document structures such as page layouts, tables, and image regions. OCR and LLM-based text refinement are then used to organize content into semantically structured formats. Tables are detected and reconstructed to minimizes information loss, while context-aware chunking improves retrieval accuracy. The platform also supports text conversion for image-based materials such as diagrams and flowcharts, enabling AI agents to utilize them through contextual search.

Through this unified SaaS environment, enterprises can process large volumes of unstructured data and derive meaningful, data-driven intelligence from their internal knowledge assets.

To support early adoption, Dnotitia is offering service credits to new users, enabling organizations to quickly build and text a wide range of task-specific AI agents based on their document data. Document search, analytics, and workflow automation agents can be configured and operated in just a few clicks, accelerating the transition toward data-driven operations.

Seahorse Cloud (SaaS) is available on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and can be accessed directly through Dnotitia’s official website and management console. Enterprises can adopt the service while maintaining their existing cloud infrastructure.

Dnotitia also recently obtained GS (Good Software) Certification Grade 1, the highest level of software quality certification awarded by the Telecommunications Technology Association (TTA) of South Korea, for its vector database solution Seahorse.

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