Dnotitia Closes KRW 90 Billion Series A to Accelerate AI Storage Expansion

Dnotitia logo

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dnotitia Inc. (Dnotitia), a company specializing in long-term memory AI and semiconductor-integrated solutions, today announced that it has closed a KRW 90 billion Series A round. With the new funding, Dnotitia plans to accelerate the expansion of its AI storage business centered on Seahorse and VDPU.

The round was led by Elohim Partners and included Kiwoom Investment, Starting Line, Maple Investment Partners, Daesung Startup Investment, Shinhan Venture Investment, and Ulmus Investment. Existing investors, including Elohim Partners, KOLON Investment, HB Investment, Tony Investment, SJ Investment Partners, and FuturePlay, also participated in the follow-up round. The combination of new institutional participation and follow-on investment from existing backers reflects market confidence in Dnotitia’s technology maturity and commercialization progress.

Dnotitia is advancing its AI storage business through Seahorse, its vector database, and VDPU (Vector Data Processing Unit), a semiconductor dedicated to vector data processing. The company describes VDPU as the world’s first chip of its kind, designed to accelerate data search and processing and addressing growing bottlenecks in generative AI environments.

In March, Dnotitia unveiled its AI Storage Strategy, outlining a unified data stack that integrates external knowledge, long-term memory, and working memory. The goal is to enable generative AI systems not only to store data, but also to retrieve and use it quickly when needed.

Dnotitia has also taken concrete steps toward commercialization. In January, Seahorse received Korea’s top-grade GS software certification, and in March the company officially launched Seahorse Cloud as a SaaS offering.

The proceeds from this round will be used to enhance Seahorse Cloud and on-premises offerings, prepare VDPU for commercialization, expand global operations, and recruit key talent.

“AI has so far evolved around compute, but memory is becoming increasingly important. At Dnotitia, that means how data is stored and how it can be quickly retrieved and used when needed,” said MK Chung, CEO of Dnotitia. “With this investment, we will accelerate our AI storage business built on Seahorse and VDPU as we continue to build Dnotitia into a key player in next-generation AI infrastructure.”

“Dnotitia is one of the few companies developing a vector database, a SaaS platform, and a dedicated vector data processing chip to address bottlenecks in AI infrastructure,” said Jaeho Lee, CEO of Elohim Partners. “We made this investment after reviewing the company’s technology maturity, progress toward commercialization, and the continued participation of existing investors.”

Dnotitia has also appointed Korea Investment & Securities and Shinhan Securities as joint lead managers for its IPO and is proceeding with listing preparations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.