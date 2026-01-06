Dnotitia to Present a Personal AI Solution Addressing AI Search Bottlenecks at CES 2026

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dnotitia Inc. (Dnotitia), a company specializing in long-term memory AI and semiconductor-integrated solutions, will participate in CES 2026 to present its proprietary technology stack designed to address the data retrieval bottleneck, widely regarded as a key source of performance degradation as generative AI and AI agent services continue to scale.

The company will exhibit at the K-Startup Pavillion (Eureka Park), organized by the Deep Tech Development Team of the Korea Institute of Startup & Entrepreneurship Development (KISED). Through this showcase, Dnotitia will introduce its memory-centric approach to next-generation AI systems to a global audience. Its participation follows selection under Korea’s Super-Gap Startup 1000+ Project, a national initiative recognizing startups with strong technological differentiation and long-term growth potential.

Reflecting CES’ role as a venue where consumer and industrial technological converge, Dnotitia’s exhibition will center on a personal AI solution designed to operate efficiently in individual environments. The solution is engineered to reduce dependence on large-scale cloud infrastructure while enabling AI systems to respond immediately using user-specific data. This approach improves responsiveness while addressing two critical challenges facing AI deployment today; rising operational costs and data security concerns.

Dnotitia will also present its broader AI infrastructure portfolio, which spans vector database technology, AI agents, and on-device AI capabilities. Alongside booth demonstrations, the company will participate in IR pitching sessions with global venture capital firms, investors, buyers, and CES attendees. Through these engagement, Dnotitia aims to explore opportunities for global partnerships and further strengthen its foundation for entry into the North American market beginning in 2026.

More than a conventional exhibition, Dnotitia views its participation in CES 2026 as a checkpoint for assessing the applicability of its AI infrastructure technologies in global markets. The company has steadily expanded its international footprint through participation in overseas exhibitions and technical exchanges, using these engagements to build meaningful connections with global industry stakeholders.

“Mnemos is a compact solution designed to deliver LLM-based AI agent services by leveraging local data,” said MK Chung, CEO of Dnotitia. “While the current system operates on GPUs, we plan to integrate our proprietary VDPU with LLM-specialized NPUs from partner companies. Through this evolution, we aim to deliver a smaller yet more powerful RAG-based AI agent device.”

