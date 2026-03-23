PerkinElmer Appoints Michael Stubblefield as Chief Executive Officer

SHELTON, CT, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PerkinElmer, a global leader in analytical solutions and specialized services for the life sciences, applied, and food markets, today announced that Michael Stubblefield has been appointed as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Dirk Bontridder.Michael joins PerkinElmer at an important moment in the company’s evolution as a standalone business following New Mountain Capital’s investment in March 2023, marking a new chapter in the company’s nearly 90‑year pioneering legacy.“Michael is a highly respected leader with a proven ability to scale businesses, improve performance, and drive growth. I would also like to thank Dirk for his contributions in positioning PerkinElmer for this next chapter,” said Andre Moura, Managing Director of New Mountain Capital. “The Board is confident that Michael is the right leader to build on that momentum and lead PerkinElmer with a clear focus on innovation, customer value, and sustained performance.”Michael will lead the company with a strong focus on delivering greater customer value through innovation, service, and execution. He brings deep global leadership experience and a track record of working closely with customers and partners, building high‑performing teams, and leading organizations through periods of transformation and growth.“I am excited to join PerkinElmer at this important moment,” said Michael Stubblefield. “My immediate focus will be on listening closely to our customers and teams around the world, building on the strong foundation already in place, and executing with focus and clarity. Together, we will continue advancing PerkinElmer’s mission by delivering trusted scientific insights, innovative products, and leading laboratory solutions and services for a healthier, safer, and more sustainable world.”Michael is a global chief executive with more than 30 years of experience in the life sciences and specialty materials sectors and also serves as a Senior Advisor to New Mountain Capital. Prior to joining PerkinElmer, Michael served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Avantor from 2014 to 2025. Earlier in his career, he held leadership roles at McKinsey & Company and Celanese. Michael holds an MBA from Texas A&M University–Corpus Christi and a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Utah.About PerkinElmerPerkinElmer is a global leader in analytical, measurement, testing, and bespoke life sciences services, serving customers across the life sciences, applied & industrial, and food markets. Drawing on nearly 90 years of pioneering innovation and engineering expertise, we support the science of our customers with insights of the highest standards of safety, quality and compliance for vital therapeutics, the integrity of the global food chain, the performance and sustainability of critical materials, and the sustainability of our environment. Together with scientists, laboratory and quality leaders, and manufacturing operators worldwide, our 5,000 colleagues in 35 countries empower progress by providing trusted insights and services for a healthier, safer, and more sustainable world.For more information, visit: www.perkinelmer.com About New Mountain CapitalNew Mountain Capital is a New York-based investment firm that emphasizes business building and growth, rather than excessive risk, as it pursues long-term capital appreciation. The firm currently manages private equity, strategic equity, credit, and net lease real estate funds with approximately $60 billion in assets under management. New Mountain seeks out what it believes to be the highest quality growth leaders in carefully selected industry sectors and then works intensively with management to build the value of these companies.For more information, visit: www.newmountaincapital.com

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