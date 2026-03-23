eWeLink Introduces a New Approach to Converting Legacy Hardware into Zigbee-to-Matter Hubs

Turn Legacy Hardware Into a Zigbee-to-Matter Hub

With eWeLink CUBE, legacy computers, Raspberry Pi, or NAS can become a Zigbee-to-Matter smart home local hub.

SHENZHEN, CHINA, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Many smart home users already have spare hardware at home - an unused computer, a Raspberry Pi, a mini PC, or even a NAS.At the same time, setting up a Zigbee smart home network often requires purchasing a dedicated hardware hub. With hardware costs continuing to rise, buying another device or gateway may not always be the most cost-effective option.eWeLink has introduced a solution through its self-hosted platform, eWeLink CUBE , which allows such existing hardware to function as a Zigbee smart home hub. With eWeLink CUBE, users can transform existing hardware into a Zigbee smart home hub that connects Zigbee devices and bridges them into the Matter ecosystem.Turning Existing Hardware Into a Smart Home Zigbee Hub：eWeLink CUBE is a free self-hosted local software system designed to run on users' own hardware. Instead of relying on proprietary hubs, CUBE allows users to build their smart home system using devices they already have. Explore more in: https://cube.ewelink.cc CUBE can run on a variety of hardware, including: Raspberry Pi, legacy computers, Mini PCs, NAS devices, Mac Mini, etc.Once installed, the platform enables integration of Zigbee devices from multiple brands. Through its built-in Matter Bridge functionality, these devices can be exposed to major smart home ecosystems, including Apple Home, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and SmartThings.This approach allows existing Zigbee devices to participate in a broader, cross-platform smart home environment without requiring hardware replacement.Simplified Setup Process:The setup process is designed to be accessible, with configuration handled through a graphical user interface.Step 1 - Install eWeLink CUBEInstall CUBE on existing hardware, such as a Raspberry Pi, mini PC, NAS, or an unused computer.Step 2 - Connect a Zigbee DonglePlug in a compatible Zigbee dongle to enable Zigbee communication.Step 3 - Add Zigbee DevicesPair Zigbee devices through CUBE's graphical interface and manage them locally.Step 4 - Connect to Matter PlatformsUse CUBE's built-in Matter Bridge to add devices to ecosystems like Apple Home or Google Home. Once connected, Zigbee devices can be controlled and automated just like native Matter devices.Expanding Beyond Zigbee:In addition to Zigbee integration, eWeLink CUBE also supports eWeLink-compatible WiFi devices. This allows multiple device types to be managed within a single system.By combining Zigbee and WiFi devices with Matter platform integration, the system supports more flexible automation scenarios and unified device management.A Flexible Approach to Local Smart Home Systems:The introduction of eWeLink CUBE reflects a growing trend toward self-hosted and locally controlled smart home solutions.By enabling existing hardware to function as a Zigbee smart home hub, the platform provides an alternative approach to traditional hub-based architectures.

Unlock Zigbee Power in eWeLink CUBE with One Dongle

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