EM6000Auto Debuts Today at MATS 2026 as Trailer Security System Designed to Prevent Cargo Theft

EM6000Auto installed on landing gear

EM6000Auto debuts today at MATS 2026, introducing a system designed to prevent trailer theft before it starts.

Today marks a shift from cargo theft detection to prevention” — Ratan Baid, CEO, Trinetra Guard

LOUISVILLE, KY, KY, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cargo theft across North America continues to rise, with industry estimates placing losses in the billions annually. As fleets and insurers face increasing pressure, attention is shifting toward preventive solutions rather than post-theft recovery.At the Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS 2026), Trinetra Guard is introducing EM6000Auto, a trailer-mounted system designed to prevent unauthorized trailer movement.Developed in cooperation with JB Hunt, one of the largest transportation companies in North America, the system represents a new approach to trailer security.________________________________________🚛 SHIFTING FROM RECOVERY TO PREVENTIONMost existing cargo security technologies focus on:• GPS tracking• telematics alerts• post-theft recoveryHowever, these solutions operate after theft has already occurred.EM6000Auto introduces a different model.If an unauthorized tractor attempts to move the trailer,the trailer does not move.The system physically secures the trailer by locking down the landing gear, preventing unauthorized movement before theft can occur.________________________________________⚙️ TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEWEM6000Auto combines:• trailer immobilization• landing gear automation• GPS visibility and alertsThis integration of physical control and telematics intelligence may represent a new category in fleet security technology.________________________________________📊 INDUSTRY IMPLICATIONSThe introduction of preventive trailer security may have implications across:Fleet Operations• Reduced cargo theft exposure• Improved asset controlInsurance• Potential reduction in theft-related claims• Enhanced risk mitigationSupply Chain Security• Increased protection for high-value freight________________________________________🗣️ EXECUTIVE COMMENTRatan Baid, Founder & CEO of Trinetra Guard, said:“The industry has focused on finding stolen trailers. The next step is preventing them from moving in the first place.”________________________________________🎤 LIVE DEMONSTRATIONEM6000Auto will be presented at:• Friday, March 27, 2026• 10:10 AM• Pro Talks Stage — East Hall________________________________________🔗 LEARN MORE________________________________________

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.