EM6000Auto Debuts Today at MATS 2026 as Trailer Security System Designed to Prevent Cargo Theft
EM6000Auto debuts today at MATS 2026, introducing a system designed to prevent trailer theft before it starts.
At the Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS 2026), Trinetra Guard is introducing EM6000Auto, a trailer-mounted system designed to prevent unauthorized trailer movement.
Developed in cooperation with JB Hunt, one of the largest transportation companies in North America, the system represents a new approach to trailer security.
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🚛 SHIFTING FROM RECOVERY TO PREVENTION
Most existing cargo security technologies focus on:
• GPS tracking
• telematics alerts
• post-theft recovery
However, these solutions operate after theft has already occurred.
EM6000Auto introduces a different model.
If an unauthorized tractor attempts to move the trailer,
the trailer does not move.
The system physically secures the trailer by locking down the landing gear, preventing unauthorized movement before theft can occur.
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⚙️ TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW
EM6000Auto combines:
• trailer immobilization
• landing gear automation
• GPS visibility and alerts
This integration of physical control and telematics intelligence may represent a new category in fleet security technology.
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📊 INDUSTRY IMPLICATIONS
The introduction of preventive trailer security may have implications across:
Fleet Operations
• Reduced cargo theft exposure
• Improved asset control
Insurance
• Potential reduction in theft-related claims
• Enhanced risk mitigation
Supply Chain Security
• Increased protection for high-value freight
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🗣️ EXECUTIVE COMMENT
Ratan Baid, Founder & CEO of Trinetra Guard, said:
“The industry has focused on finding stolen trailers. The next step is preventing them from moving in the first place.”
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🎤 LIVE DEMONSTRATION
EM6000Auto will be presented at:
• Friday, March 27, 2026
• 10:10 AM
• Pro Talks Stage — East Hall
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🔗 LEARN MORE
👉 https://trinetraguard.com/MATS
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Ratan Baid
ELD Mandate
+1 213-713-3090
email us here
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