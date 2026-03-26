Industry Leaders Expected at MATS 2026 for EM6000Auto Trailer Security Debut

EM6000Auto installed on landing gear

Strong interest builds ahead of EM6000Auto Pro Talk presentation on Friday

There is strong industry interest in prevention-first trailer security solutions” — Ratan Baid, CEO, Trinetra Guard

LOUISVILLE, KY, KY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LOUISVILLE, KY — March 26, 2026With the Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS 2026) underway, industry attention is building around the upcoming debut of EM6000Auto, a new trailer security system designed to prevent unauthorized movement.________________________________________👥 INDUSTRY INTERESTFleet executives, security providers, and technology companies are expected to attend the Pro Talk presentation, reflecting growing concern around cargo theft.________________________________________🚛 WHY THIS MATTERS NOWCargo theft continues to rise, and many fleets are seeking solutions that move beyond:• tracking• alerts• recoveryEM6000Auto focuses on:preventing trailer movement before theft occurs________________________________________⚠️ LIMITED SEATINGDue to strong interest:Attendees are encouraged to arrive 5–10 minutes early.________________________________________🎤 EVENT DETAILSFriday, March 2710:10 AMPro Talks Stage — East Hall________________________________________🔗 RSVP

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