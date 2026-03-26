Industry Leaders Expected at MATS 2026 for EM6000Auto Trailer Security Debut
Strong interest builds ahead of EM6000Auto Pro Talk presentation on Friday
With the Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS 2026) underway, industry attention is building around the upcoming debut of EM6000Auto, a new trailer security system designed to prevent unauthorized movement.
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👥 INDUSTRY INTEREST
Fleet executives, security providers, and technology companies are expected to attend the Pro Talk presentation, reflecting growing concern around cargo theft.
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🚛 WHY THIS MATTERS NOW
Cargo theft continues to rise, and many fleets are seeking solutions that move beyond:
• tracking
• alerts
• recovery
EM6000Auto focuses on:
preventing trailer movement before theft occurs
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⚠️ LIMITED SEATING
Due to strong interest:
Attendees are encouraged to arrive 5–10 minutes early.
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🎤 EVENT DETAILS
Friday, March 27
10:10 AM
Pro Talks Stage — East Hall
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🔗 RSVP
👉 https://trinetraguard.com/MATS
Ratan Baid
ELD Mandate
+1 213-713-3090
email us here
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