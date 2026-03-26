Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,287 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,807 in the last 365 days.

Industry Leaders Expected at MATS 2026 for EM6000Auto Trailer Security Debut

EM6000Auto installed on landing gear

Strong interest builds ahead of EM6000Auto Pro Talk presentation on Friday

There is strong industry interest in prevention-first trailer security solutions”
— Ratan Baid, CEO, Trinetra Guard
LOUISVILLE, KY, KY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LOUISVILLE, KY — March 26, 2026
With the Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS 2026) underway, industry attention is building around the upcoming debut of EM6000Auto, a new trailer security system designed to prevent unauthorized movement.
________________________________________
👥 INDUSTRY INTEREST
Fleet executives, security providers, and technology companies are expected to attend the Pro Talk presentation, reflecting growing concern around cargo theft.
________________________________________
🚛 WHY THIS MATTERS NOW
Cargo theft continues to rise, and many fleets are seeking solutions that move beyond:
• tracking
• alerts
• recovery
EM6000Auto focuses on:
preventing trailer movement before theft occurs
________________________________________
⚠️ LIMITED SEATING
Due to strong interest:
Attendees are encouraged to arrive 5–10 minutes early.
________________________________________
🎤 EVENT DETAILS
Friday, March 27
10:10 AM
Pro Talks Stage — East Hall
________________________________________
🔗 RSVP
👉 https://trinetraguard.com/MATS

Ratan Baid
ELD Mandate
+1 213-713-3090
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Industry Leaders Expected at MATS 2026 for EM6000Auto Trailer Security Debut

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.