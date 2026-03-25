EM6000Auto Introduces New Category of Trailer Immobilization Technology at MATS 2026
Combining physical trailer immobilization, landing gear automation, and telematics integration, EM6000Auto signals a shift toward preventive fleet security
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⚙️ FROM VISIBILITY TO CONTROL
Over the past decade, telematics has transformed fleet visibility.
However, when it comes to cargo theft, most systems still operate after the event.
EM6000Auto introduces:
• physical trailer immobilization
• automated landing gear
• integrated alerts and monitoring
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🔧 HOW IT WORKS
The system is mounted on the trailer and:
• secures landing gear
• prevents unauthorized movement
• detects unauthorized hook-ups
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🧠 INDUSTRY SHIFT
This represents a move from knowing where a trailer is…
to controlling whether it can move.
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🎤 PRESENTATION DETAILS
Friday, March 27
10:10 AM
Pro Talks Stage — East Hall
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🔗 RSVP
👉 https://trinetraguard.com/MATS
Ratan Baid
ELD Mandate
+1 213-713-3090
email us here
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