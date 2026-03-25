Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,896 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,907 in the last 365 days.

EM6000Auto Introduces New Category of Trailer Immobilization Technology at MATS 2026

EM6000Auto installed on landing gear

Combining physical trailer immobilization, landing gear automation, and telematics integration, EM6000Auto signals a shift toward preventive fleet security

The industry is moving from visibility to control in trailer security”
— Ratan Baid, CEO, Trinetra Guard
LOUISVILLE, KY, KY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trinetra Guard is introducing what may represent a new category in trailer security technology with the launch of EM6000Auto at MATS 2026.
________________________________________
⚙️ FROM VISIBILITY TO CONTROL
Over the past decade, telematics has transformed fleet visibility.
However, when it comes to cargo theft, most systems still operate after the event.
EM6000Auto introduces:
• physical trailer immobilization
• automated landing gear
• integrated alerts and monitoring
________________________________________
🔧 HOW IT WORKS
The system is mounted on the trailer and:
• secures landing gear
• prevents unauthorized movement
• detects unauthorized hook-ups
________________________________________
🧠 INDUSTRY SHIFT
This represents a move from knowing where a trailer is…
to controlling whether it can move.
________________________________________
🎤 PRESENTATION DETAILS
Friday, March 27
10:10 AM
Pro Talks Stage — East Hall
________________________________________
🔗 RSVP
👉 https://trinetraguard.com/MATS

Ratan Baid
ELD Mandate
+1 213-713-3090
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

EM6000Auto Introduces New Category of Trailer Immobilization Technology at MATS 2026

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.