EM6000Auto Introduces New Category of Trailer Immobilization Technology at MATS 2026

EM6000Auto installed on landing gear

Combining physical trailer immobilization, landing gear automation, and telematics integration, EM6000Auto signals a shift toward preventive fleet security

The industry is moving from visibility to control in trailer security” — Ratan Baid, CEO, Trinetra Guard

LOUISVILLE, KY, KY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trinetra Guard is introducing what may represent a new category in trailer security technology with the launch of EM6000Auto at MATS 2026.________________________________________⚙️ FROM VISIBILITY TO CONTROLOver the past decade, telematics has transformed fleet visibility.However, when it comes to cargo theft, most systems still operate after the event.EM6000Auto introduces:• physical trailer immobilization• automated landing gear• integrated alerts and monitoring________________________________________🔧 HOW IT WORKSThe system is mounted on the trailer and:• secures landing gear• prevents unauthorized movement• detects unauthorized hook-ups________________________________________🧠 INDUSTRY SHIFTThis represents a move from knowing where a trailer is…to controlling whether it can move.________________________________________🎤 PRESENTATION DETAILSFriday, March 2710:10 AMPro Talks Stage — East Hall________________________________________🔗 RSVP

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