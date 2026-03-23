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Royalton Barracks / Arrest on Warrants & False Info

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26B2001376

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Trooper Daniel Arrato                

STATION:       Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks             

CONTACT#:  802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 03/22/26 @  1834 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  Moses Lane, Royalton

VIOLATION: Arrest on In-state Warrant (x2) and False Reports to Law Enforcement

 

ACCUSED:   Shawn Holt                             

AGE:  35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks were advised of individuals walking around a property on Mose Lane in the town of Royalton. Upon arrival to the area, Troopers made contact with an individual, identified as Shawn Holt, age 35, who provided a false identity. It was discovered that Holt had two active in-state arrest warrants. Holt was taken into custody, transported to the Royalton Barracks, processed, and later lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility (SSCF) - see details below: 

 

     - In-State  Warrant:  Failure to Appear – Possession of Stolen Property - $500.00 Bail

          - In-State  Warrant:  Failure to Appear – Vehicle Operation License Suspended - $500.00 Bail

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:   03/23/2026 @ 1230 hours     

COURT: Windsor Superior Court, Criminal Division (White River Jct)

LODGED - LOCATION:   SSCF

BAIL:  $1,000.00 (Total)

MUG SHOT:  See attached

 

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Royalton Barracks / Arrest on Warrants & False Info

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