Royalton Barracks / Arrest on Warrants & False Info

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B2001376

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato

STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 03/22/26 @ 1834 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Moses Lane, Royalton

VIOLATION: Arrest on In-state Warrant (x2) and False Reports to Law Enforcement

ACCUSED: Shawn Holt

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks were advised of individuals walking around a property on Mose Lane in the town of Royalton. Upon arrival to the area, Troopers made contact with an individual, identified as Shawn Holt, age 35, who provided a false identity. It was discovered that Holt had two active in-state arrest warrants. Holt was taken into custody, transported to the Royalton Barracks, processed, and later lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility (SSCF) - see details below:

- In-State Warrant: Failure to Appear – Possession of Stolen Property - $500.00 Bail

- In-State Warrant: Failure to Appear – Vehicle Operation License Suspended - $500.00 Bail

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/23/2026 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Windsor Superior Court, Criminal Division (White River Jct)

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF

BAIL: $1,000.00 (Total)

MUG SHOT: See attached