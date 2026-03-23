Royalton Barracks / Arrest on Warrants & False Info
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B2001376
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato
STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 03/22/26 @ 1834 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Moses Lane, Royalton
VIOLATION: Arrest on In-state Warrant (x2) and False Reports to Law Enforcement
ACCUSED: Shawn Holt
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks were advised of individuals walking around a property on Mose Lane in the town of Royalton. Upon arrival to the area, Troopers made contact with an individual, identified as Shawn Holt, age 35, who provided a false identity. It was discovered that Holt had two active in-state arrest warrants. Holt was taken into custody, transported to the Royalton Barracks, processed, and later lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility (SSCF) - see details below:
- In-State Warrant: Failure to Appear – Possession of Stolen Property - $500.00 Bail
- In-State Warrant: Failure to Appear – Vehicle Operation License Suspended - $500.00 Bail
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/23/2026 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Windsor Superior Court, Criminal Division (White River Jct)
LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF
BAIL: $1,000.00 (Total)
MUG SHOT: See attached
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