Software Engineer Patrick Gendotti Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

SAN CARLOS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patrick Gendotti’s voyage into software engineering didn’t follow the usual script of childhood coding dreams or early Silicon Valley startup gigs. Instead, Gendotti’s story begins with the hum of drafting software, the logic of CAD drawings, and the hands-on world of mechanical engineering. Now, as a master’s student at Georgia Tech and a rising software systems expert, he’s blending real-world experience with academic rigor, drawing fresh road maps for aspiring developers and professionals navigating the ever-evolving tech landscape.

Growing up in the Bay Area with a dad who was a construction engineer, Gendotti’s road through technology began with hands-on home engineering projects. After gaining valuable experience as a CAD drafter, specializing in HVAC, plumbing, and electrical system design, he pivoted toward software when he recognized the vast potential for growth and innovation within San Francisco’s tech-focused ecosystem.

“Mechanical engineering gave me a strong foundation in design, but I found myself more at home in software,” Gendotti reflects. “The Bay Area’s energy for web development and new tech is contagious, and I realized I could take that builder’s mentality and apply it in a digital space with even greater possibilities.”

Now deep into his graduate studies at Georgia Tech’s College of Computing with a focus on software systems and operating systems, Gendotti is honing his craft in architecture and distributed systems. He’s currently developing software blueprints for projects as complex as power grid management, blending the structure and precision of mechanical engineering with the flexibility and logic of code.

Gendotti’s fresh perspective is evident in how he bridges foundational principles with contemporary web technologies. From the classic “last in, first out” data structures to multi-tier “technology stacks” involving front end, back end, and databases, he brings clarity to concepts that often trip up those new to the industry. His experience as a full stack web developer underscores his belief that understanding the nuts and bolts along with the big picture is essential for any modern software engineer.

On AI Anxiety and the Opportunity of Education

While recent waves of automation and AI have caused jitters among software professionals, Gendotti sees opportunity in adaptation and ongoing education. “There’s a lot of upheaval, but also a lot of potential for those who keep learning,” he notes. “I’m fortunate to have two more years in school, which gives me a chance to see where the industry is headed and sharpen my skills where tech is moving next.”

The Realities of Software Development: Beyond Just Code

Gendotti points out a major gap between the academic and professional worlds: “In school, the focus is often on making software work and passing automated tests, not necessarily on writing clean, maintainable code. But in real projects, especially at startups, half the work is testing, reviewing, and making sure the product is reliable and scalable.”

He advocates for the practical use of third-party libraries and frameworks, which, while discouraged in some educational settings, are vital in professional environments for speed and collaboration. “You don’t need to reinvent the wheel. The real value is in knowing what tools exist and how to integrate them effectively.”

Security Savvy and the Human Element

With his eye on the future, Gendotti highlights cybersecurity as an area growing even faster than traditional software roles. He’s a strong supporter of foundational security education for everyone using the Internet and encourages everyone using the Internet to become familiar with resources like the CompTIA Security+ Study Guide. Gendotti emphasizes that most security breaches stem not technical flaws, but with humans often being the weakest link.

Data Access, Social Media, and the Value of Premium APIs

If granted $10,000 for side projects, Gendotti shares that he would invest in data access via premium APIs, enabling richer applications and AI models. “Better data means better tools for everyone,” he remarks. Data brokering has become a central part of how modern applications and platforms operate, with APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) acting as gateways to vast reservoirs of information. When developers pay for higher tiers of data access (such as obtaining more comprehensive datasets from subscribers on social media platforms like Twitter (X), Facebook, or Yahoo Finance) developers gain the ability to build more sophisticated services, from advanced analytics to personalized content or intelligent automation tools.

For example, on social media, posting or retrieving content at scale requires premium API access; basic tiers allow only a handful of requests per month, but elevated permissions from subscribers unlock the full breadth of content, historical data, and real-time interactions. This data is often brokered (collected, aggregated, and sometimes resold by platforms or third parties) fueling the algorithms behind targeted advertising, trend analysis, and sentiment tracking. Gendotti envisions using such resources not just for developing applications that process and highlight posts, but also for training AI models that can offer better insights and smarter automation.

Investing in Knowledge and Community

Looking ahead to 2026, Gendotti’s entrepreneurial spirit is set on sharing resources to help graduate students and professionals succeed. He’s planning to publish and sell detailed study notes for challenging computing courses, addressing a clear need where nearly half of students fail or withdraw. In his view, sharing knowledge and accessible materials can help more people reach their goals in a demanding and ever-changing field.

A Bay Area Builder with a Digital Blueprint

True to his roots, Gendotti believes in technology’s capacity to tackle real-world problems while staying alert to its double-edged nature. Whether it’s streamlining hospital infrastructure, optimizing power grids, or helping students master distributed systems, his approach is shaped by his curiosity, adaptability, and a focus on both technical excellence and human understanding.

About Patrick Gendotti:

Patrick Gendotti is a software engineer and graduate student specializing in web application development, software architecture, and distributed systems. With a foundation in mechanical engineering and extensive experience in CAD-based design, he is dedicated to translating hands-on problem-solving skills into scalable digital solutions for today’s and tomorrow’s technology challenges.

Close Up Radio recently featured Patrick Gendotti, software engineer, in an interview with Jim Masters on Friday March 20th at 6pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-software-engineer-patrick/id1785721253?i=1000756612994

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-software-engineer-patrick-gendotti-327722671

https://open.spotify.com/episode/4vRTpyRMbH58erFEDDVvJQ

For more information about Patrick Gendotti, please visit http://www.patrickgendotti.info/ and https://www.linkedin.com/in/patrick-gendotti/

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