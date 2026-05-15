Casey LaMore of The Refinement Principle Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

BELMONT, MI, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Through The Refinement Principle, Casey LaMore makes compassion her guiding mission. With a heart rooted in advocacy since a young age, Casey has always been drawn to helping others—especially the underdog. Her lifelong vision has been simple yet powerful: to help create a world grounded in empathy, opportunity, and human connection.

We all strive for lives filled with abundance, success, health, and a sense of being valued. Yet reality often presents challenges. Not everyone is born into ideal circumstances, and even those who are will face obstacles over time. For individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, as well as their families, these challenges can be especially overwhelming.

Navigating public assistance programs, medical services, and government systems—such as the Community Mental Health System, Direct Support Services, and other critical supports—can be confusing and intimidating. Complex paperwork, unfamiliar terminology, and strict requirements often prevent individuals from accessing the help they desperately need. Too many people fall through the cracks simply because they don’t have the guidance to navigate the system.

That’s where The Refinement Principle steps in.

Under Casey LaMore’s leadership, the organization works closely with adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, helping them take control of their care through a legal philosophy called Self-Determination. Instead of relying solely on assigned agencies, individuals are empowered to build their own care teams—choosing who supports them and how their services are delivered. This approach restores dignity, independence, and personal choice.

The Refinement Principle supports individuals at every stage of their journey. Whether someone is just beginning to explore available services, transitioning from aging parental care, or dissatisfied with current agency support, Casey and her team provide guidance, advocacy, and solutions. They assist families in understanding their options, securing qualified support staff, and ensuring services align with the individual’s needs and goals.

For many families, the burden of caregiving can feel isolating and exhausting. Parents and guardians often sacrifice their own well-being while trying to provide constant care—sometimes without financial support or relief. The Refinement Principle helps connect them with essential services such as home health aides, community living supports, overnight care, job coaching, and respite services—giving caregivers the opportunity to rest, recharge, and care for themselves as well.

Beyond logistics, Casey provides something equally vital: human connection. Caregivers frequently reach out simply to talk, to feel heard, and to know they are not alone. That sense of reassurance can be life-changing.

Casey’s journey to founding The Refinement Principle reflects her entrepreneurial spirit and unwavering drive. From working alongside her husband to building a career in the non-profit sector and eventually finding her calling in the special needs sector, she has cultivated a path rooted in purpose. Today, she stands as both a business owner and a passionate advocate working to improve systems that too often fail the very people they are meant to support.

Her mission extends beyond direct services. Casey is committed to raising awareness among those unfamiliar with the special needs community—highlighting the critical importance of funding and access to care for individuals who may not be able to work full-time due to medical necessity. These are members of our communities—our neighbors—who deserve support, dignity, and the opportunity to thrive.

“The goal is not just to keep people alive,” Casey emphasizes. “It’s to help them live meaningful lives and contribute to society in ways that reflect their abilities and strengths.”

Through The Refinement Principle, Casey LaMore is building more than a business—she is creating a legacy. One that champions compassion, inclusion, and empowerment. One that reminds us all that with the right support, every individual has the potential to live a full and impactful life.

Now more than ever, we need a world led by this kind of vision. We need more people like Casey—leaders who genuinely care, who advocate for others, and who are committed to making real change in the lives of those who need it most. She is truly a leader of our time.

Close Up Radio recently featured Casey LaMore in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday May 13th at 10am Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-casey-lamore-of-the/id1785721253?i=1000767919546

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-casey-lamore-of-the-refinement-principle-333730886

https://open.spotify.com/episode/5CS4YbsZQzeCZP72wOxKsw

For more information, visit www.therefinementprinciple.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno

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