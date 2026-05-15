H. Anthony Troche of Geospatial and Geopolitical Advisory Services Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Few professionals can say they have charted the world from the depths of the ocean to the frontiers of cyberspace. H. Anthony Troche, founder of Geospatial and Geopolitical Advisory Services, has dedicated his career to precisely that. With a career spanning decades in geospatial intelligence, cartography, and cybersecurity, Troche’s expertise continues to help organizations navigate the ever-changing digital and physical landscapes.

A lifelong fascination with maps and geography became Troche’s professional calling early on. Growing up in the United Kingdom, he was captivated by National Geographic magazines and found himself drawing maps in school long before “digital” was a household word. That childhood passion led him to study geography in college and launched him into the world of professional cartography.

Troche began his career with the Defense Mapping Agency in 1983, working on analog nautical charts for the United States Armed Forces. “Back then, everything was manual. You had to draw out the chart, every line, every detail,” Troche reminisces. His early years were marked by painstaking, hands-on work, which required not only geographic knowledge but also a skill less needed in today’s digital era — artistic dexterity.

As technology advanced, so did Troche’s work. He played an active role in the transition from manual cartography to digital geospatial analysis. The evolution of mapping technology, particularly the integration of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and satellite imagery, opened new horizons. Today, what was once the work of days or weeks can be achieved in hours with satellite revisits and AI-driven analytics enabling rapid situational awareness and predictive modeling.

Troche has been at the center of these advancements, and his expertise goes well beyond traditional map-making. He’s tackled challenges such as environmental modeling, floodplain prediction, and transportation optimization. In urban planning, he has contributed to cadastral mapping and city layout analysis. His work isn’t just limited to land. After spending more than a decade in nautical cartography, Troche is intimately familiar with the complexities of ocean mapping and the importance of high-resolution coastal surveys for maritime safety.

Troche’s tenure in Bahrain from 2001 to 2004 placed him at COMUSNAVCENT 5th Fleet the heart of naval intelligence operations during an important moment in Middle East history. There, he provided direct geospatial support for U.S. Fifth Fleet and its coalition partners. The work was high-stakes and demanding, requiring real-time mapping and situational analysis. “It was a very high-pressure job, but also a very rewarding one,” he recalls.

Another major chapter of Troche’s career unfolded when he turned to cybersecurity. While working with the NSA and affiliated agencies, Troche developed innovative methods for visualizing cyberattacks and infrastructure vulnerabilities. By mapping hacking incidents and internet infrastructure, he provided the President, the Pentagon, and other senior U.S. government leaders with actionable daily intelligence. Since then, his groundbreaking work in visualizing cyber threats has since become a reference point for the intelligence community.

Troche has also kept a close watch on the use of artificial intelligence in geospatial analysis. He notes the shift from labor-intensive mapping to AI-automated processes, such as building footprint extraction and rapid disaster damage assessment. “AI can automate the most tedious processes and accelerate analysis, but it also demands a healthy skepticism about data accuracy and provenance,” he explains. He remains an advocate for careful adoption, emphasizing the need for professionals to evaluate, verify, and understand new tools before deploying them at scale.

Beyond his technical work, Troche has found fulfillment in teaching, mentoring, and international collaboration. He spent several years as a cartography instructor for the Defense Mapping School, traveling to Latin America and Eastern Europe to train allies in the art and science of nautical charting. “Seeing students go from limited knowledge to professional competence is one of the great rewards of teaching,” he shares.

Troche’s commitment to service extends to his personal life as well. He volunteers at local food banks in San Antonio, helping distribute food to families in need and assisting with logistics. An avid athlete, he has completed numerous triathlons across the globe, including full Ironman competitions in the United States, Mexico, Guatemala and Bahrain. After 25 years in the sport, he still supports local races and encourages others to pursue fitness and community engagement.

Throughout his career, Troche has proven that the worlds of geography, intelligence, and cybersecurity are not only interconnected, they are essential for understanding our rapidly evolving planet. He continues to consult, teach, and share his knowledge with a focus on accuracy, ethics, and public service.

About H. Anthony Troche and Geospatial and Geopolitical Advisory Services

H. Anthony Troche is a veteran cartographer, geospatial analyst, and cybersecurity consultant based in San Antonio, Texas. With a career spanning over forty years in government, military, education, and private consulting, he is a recognized specialist in both traditional mapping and digital geospatial intelligence. His firm, Geospatial and Geopolitical Advisory Services, offers expert analysis and consulting to clients seeking to understand complex spatial and geopolitical problems.

﻿Close Up Radio recently featured H. Anthony Troche, founder of Geospatial and Geopolitical Advisory Services, in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday May 13th at 3pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-cartographer-geospatial-analyst/id1785721253?i=1000767915939

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-cartographer-geospatial-analyst-and-cybersecurity-consultant-h-anthony-troche-of-geospatial-and-geopolitical-advisory-services-333727921

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6OGlzfc1P0uUhyPkoXRKOO

For more information about H. Anthony Troche, please visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/h-anthony-troche-24b04573/ and https://www.24-7pressrelease.com/press-release/533899/marquis-whos-who-honors-h-anthony-troche-for-expertise-in-geospatial-and-geopolitical-consulting/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.