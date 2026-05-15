Close Up Radio Spotlights Author Marybeth Gallagher of Prayer Book For Our Planet

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world that often feels divided, what we truly need to thrive is simple—kindness, compassion, and people who genuinely care about one another. Imagine a planet where humanity leads with love, where we honor not only each other but also the animals and the earth itself. A world without violence, filled instead with respect, equality, and a shared responsibility to protect every living being.

There are individuals who carry this vision in their hearts—and one particular nurse Marybeth Gallagher, RN, is among them.

Marybeth has dedicated her career as a behavioral health nurse to teaching principles of healing and recovery. Guiding others on their journey toward wellness and fostering deeper, more meaningful spiritual connections are among her most cherished accomplishments. She attributes divine inspiration as the driving force behind her work and feels profoundly called to share this book with the world—for the healing of the planet and all who inhabit it.

Driven by a deep awareness that our planet is in crisis, Marybeth wrote her powerful and heartfelt book, Prayer Book for Our Planet. Her work speaks not only to world leaders, but to everyday people, calling for a collective awakening rooted in compassion, responsibility, and action.

Inspired by the realities of global challenges—world hunger, species eradication, deforestation, racial and gender inequality, and especially the existential and tenuous threat of global nuclear war—Marybeth felt compelled to act. She saw clearly that the earth cannot sustain the level of harm it is enduring, and through prayer, she found her voice.

Her book is a reflection of that call to action.

With a background as a behavioral health nurse and medical writer, Marybeth has spent her life helping others heal. Today, she brings that same healing energy into her writing, using prayer as a tool to elevate consciousness and reconnect humanity with a higher purpose. She believes that prayer is a direct line to God—a way to restore balance, peace, and hope in a world that desperately needs it.

Prayer Book for Our Planet is written for a global audience. It is a call to unity, reminding us that we all share responsibility for the condition of our world. Through beautifully written prayers, Marybeth encourages readers to protect the earth by coming together as one and take meaningful action to protect the earth and one another. Her book is inspired by biblical references, select song lyrics, famous quotes and other inspirations. These reminders call to a world caught up in a powerful resistance to change.

The book is thoughtfully structured, with prayers to uplift and inspire the human spirit, prayers to restore a proper trust, protection, and divine guidance, and prayers dedicated to healing the planet and restoring peace.

Each page is designed to awaken awareness and encourage transformation—both individually and collectively.

One of Marybeth’s proudest accomplishments has been her dedication to sharing her message on a broader scale. From her home, she proactively marketed her book to members of Congress, major network news anchors, and organizations serving diverse communities, including animal welfare groups, LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations, and global youth initiatives.

In a deeply meaningful moment, she sent a copy of Prayer Book for Our Planet to Pope Francis as a Christmas gift in 2020 and received a gracious note of gratitude from the Vatican. This experience, along with the continued receipt of royalty earnings from her outreach efforts, reinforced her understanding of the importance of strategic communication and targeted mailing lists in effectively sharing a message with the world.

Marybeth’s life reflects the depth of her message. She holds a degree in cultural anthropology and has spent years studying world cultures, religions, and languages. Her love for travel, the arts, and nature has shaped her global perspective and deep appreciation for humanity’s diversity.

She is also a creator in many forms—an artist, designer, and innovator with two design patents. Yet at her core, she is a woman of faith, intellect, and purpose, guided by a belief that we are all connected and capable of creating meaningful change.

Her goal is simple yet profound: to elevate global consciousness. She knows that when we choose kindness over division, love over fear, and responsibility over indifference, we begin to heal not only ourselves—but the entire planet.

Marybeth hopes her book will reach audiences around the world—even organizations like the United Nations—because its message is universal: we must come together, care for the earth, protect its creatures, and treat one another with dignity and respect.

The question she leaves us with is powerful:

Do people change only when they have to—or can we choose to change now?

Her work invites us to choose now.

Let’s read her book.

Let’s embrace her message.

Let’s come together—and create a better, kinder world for all.

Because when we choose compassion, we create a world where harmony can truly exist—one where every living being is respected, and each of us has the opportunity to experience the beautiful, healthy life we were meant to live.

Close Up Radio recently featured in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday May 13th at 2pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-author-marybeth-gallagher/id1785721253?i=1000767914190

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-author-marybeth-gallagher-of-prayer-book-for-our-planet-333727922

https://open.spotify.com/episode/5HQPgJh9or6hxsZS4Ev328

For more information about our guest visit www.marybethgallagher.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno

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