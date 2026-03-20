Grow your career at an event this April

Ready, set, grow! This April, Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) recruiters will be attending even more exciting recruitment events across the country to help you grow your career while sharing what it’s like to work with our nation’s heroes in the largest integrated health care system in the U.S.

Take a look at our April lineup, mark your calendars and get ready to explore all the possibilities of a VA career. Hope to see you there!

American College of Physicians (Internal Medicine) (ACP IM)

This April 16-18, join your colleagues at ACP IM in San Francisco, Calif., for an opportunity to refresh your clinical skills with hands-on learning opportunities and network within the internal medicine community.

Check out Booth #2005 while there to connect with a VA recruiter and learn how VA is improving the well-being of Veterans through innovative care and research.

Learn more and register online.

American Academy of Neurology (AAN)

The AAN Annual Meeting in Chicago, Ill., from April 18-22 is where education, innovative science and the global neurology community come together for learning, networking and fun.

Stop by Booth #2213 to chat with a VA recruiter about VA’s commitment to mental health care and how you can join our mission.

Register online.

American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM)

Connect, learn and inspire at the ASAM Annual Meeting this April 23-26 in San Diego, Calif. ASAM brings together the addiction treatment community to highlight best practices, research and innovations in the field.

VA recruiters will be at Booth #315 to share more about VA’s employment benefits, like generous leave, flexible schedules and careers grounded in gratitude.

Learn more about this exciting event online.

Join our team

Your perfect VA career is waiting for you. Learn more about rewarding VA careers, get job advice, and more at VA Careers.