Berlin Barracks // Fatal Crash Update

UPDATE: Decedent of this crash has been identified as Melvin Pellerin of Berlin, VT. Anyone with information regarding Pellerin is encouraged to reach out to the Berlin Barracks at (802) 229-9191.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 26A3002208

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dalton Maenpaa

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 03/20/2026 @ 1526 hours

STREET: US Route 302

TOWN: Orange

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Provencher Lane

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Snowing

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Name withheld pending family notification

AGE: 78

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Cab separated from frame

INJURIES: Fatality

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Michael Cavallero

AGE: 54

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2024

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Heavy front end damage

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time at the above listed location, the Vermont State Police responded to a fatal crash. Investigation revealed that a 78-year-old Berlin resident operating a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado was westbound on Route 302 headed toward Barre when his vehicle fishtailed due to weather conditions, crossed the double yellow line and crashed into a 2024 GMC Sierra. The operator of the Sierra suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information pertaining to the crash is encouraged to reach out the Berlin Barracks at (802) 229-9191.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: N