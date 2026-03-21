Berlin Barracks // Fatal Crash Update
UPDATE: Decedent of this crash has been identified as Melvin Pellerin of Berlin, VT. Anyone with information regarding Pellerin is encouraged to reach out to the Berlin Barracks at (802) 229-9191.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 26A3002208
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dalton Maenpaa
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 03/20/2026 @ 1526 hours
STREET: US Route 302
TOWN: Orange
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Provencher Lane
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Snowing
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Name withheld pending family notification
AGE: 78
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Cab separated from frame
INJURIES: Fatality
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Michael Cavallero
AGE: 54
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2024
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Heavy front end damage
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time at the above listed location, the Vermont State Police responded to a fatal crash. Investigation revealed that a 78-year-old Berlin resident operating a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado was westbound on Route 302 headed toward Barre when his vehicle fishtailed due to weather conditions, crossed the double yellow line and crashed into a 2024 GMC Sierra. The operator of the Sierra suffered minor injuries.
Anyone with information pertaining to the crash is encouraged to reach out the Berlin Barracks at (802) 229-9191.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: N
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