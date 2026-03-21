St Johnsbury Barracks / Multiple Offenders & Charges
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A4002512
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Salazar
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 3/20/26 at approximately 0900 hours & 3/21/2026 at approximately 0910 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Morrison Feed Bag & Portland Street, St. Johnsbury
ACCUSED: Michelle Vance
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
MULTIPLE VIOLATIONS:
- Vermont Parole Board Warrant
- Vermont Warrant Brattleborro PD – Retail Theft
ACCUSED: Scott Keithan
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
MULTIPLE VIOLATIONS:
- Retail Theft
- Vermont Warrant Lyndonville PD – DUI, False Info to Law Enforcement, Aggravated Operation without Owner's Consent
VICTIM: Morrison Feed Bag
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/20/2026 at approximately 0900 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police received a report of a retail theft at Morrison Feed Bag in St. Johnsbury. Through review of security camera footage, Troopers identified the individuals involved as Scott Keithan and Michelle Vance. Morrison Feed Bag later posted still images from the footage on social media requesting assistance in identifying and locating the individuals.
On 03/21/2026 at approximately 0910 hours, Troopers, along with Officers from the St. Johnsbury Police Department, received information from the public that led them to locate the involved vehicle at a gas station on Portland Street in St. Johnsbury. Further investigation led law enforcement to a residence on Portland Street, where both individuals were located.
Michelle Vance and Scott Keithan were taken into custody without incident. Vance was transported directly to the Northeast Correctional Complex. Keithan was transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks, where he was processed for the charge of Retail Theft. Following processing, Keithan was also transported to the Northeast Correctional Complex.
Vance was held without bail on a Violation of Parole warrant. Keithan was lodged on an active Vermont warrant for lack of $500 bail.
Michelle Vance:
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/23/26
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex
BAIL: $50 – Retail Theft Warrant, Held without – Violation of Parole Warrant
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
Scott Keithan:
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/23/26 1230 - Warrant, 4/13/26 at 0830 - Retail Theft
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex
BAIL: $500 – DUI, False Info Warrant
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
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