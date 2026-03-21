EdTalkies Expands to India with AI-Powered Teacher-Centric Learning Platform

EdTalkies Bot Empowering Teachers with AI EdTalkies UN SDG

EdTalkies launches in India with AI learning platform and EdTalkies Bot, empowering teachers and enabling consistent student learning anywhere.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, March 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EdTalkies, an AI-powered education platform transforming digital learning globally, today announced its official expansion into India. Alongside its platform rollout, EdTalkies is introducing its EdTalkies Bot, an AI-powered learning assistant accessible via WhatsApp, extending learning support beyond classrooms.

As India continues to accelerate its digital education initiatives, EdTalkies offers a differentiated approach, one that strengthens the role of teachers while enhancing student learning outcomes. The platform is built to solve a critical issue in modern education: the disconnect between classroom teaching and digital self-learning environments.

Reimagining Digital Learning in India

In many digital learning systems, students are exposed to multiple teaching styles, often leading to confusion and inconsistency in understanding. EdTalkies addresses this challenge by ensuring that students continue learning through a consistent, teacher aligned methodology, both inside and outside the classroom.

“India has a strong foundation in education, with teachers playing a central role in shaping student success,” said Ram Alladi, Founder & CEO of EdTalkies. “At EdTalkies, we are not replacing teachers, we are empowering them with AI tools that reduce workload and enhance the learning experience.”

By integrating AI into the teaching workflow, EdTalkies enables educators to focus more on student engagement, concept clarity, and personalized instruction.

Introducing EdTalkies Bot

A key highlight of the India launch is the EdTalkies Bot, an AI powered academic assistant designed to make learning continuous, interactive, and accessible.

The EdTalkies Bot allows students to:

1. Ask academic questions and receive guided explanations

2. Generate quizzes for practice and exam preparation

3. Revise concepts instantly

4. Continue learning anytime, anywhere

For teachers, the EdTalkies Bot acts as an extension of their teaching helping maintain consistency in learning without increasing workload.

By keeping the teacher’s methodology at the center, the EdTalkies Bot ensures that students are not switching between different teaching styles, but

instead continuing the same learning experience beyond the classroom.

Access EdTalkies Bot:

Website: https://edtalkies.com/bot

WhatsApp: +1 555 880 4298

Built for India’s Diverse Education Landscape

EdTalkies is tailored to support a wide range of educational environments across India, including government schools, private institutions, coaching centers, and independent learners.

The platform is lightweight, scalable, and compatible with commonly available infrastructure such as smartphones, classroom projectors, and standard internet connectivity. This ensures that schools and learners across both urban and rural areas can adopt and benefit from AI-powered education without additional complexity.

Global Perspective, Local Impact

EdTalkies has already established its presence in international markets, with initiatives aligned to global education priorities such as the United Nations

Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Its entry into India reflects a strategic commitment to one of the world’s largest education ecosystems bringing globally validated AI solutions to support local teaching and learning needs.

Vision for the Future

EdTalkies is driven by a clear vision: to ensure that technology enhances not disrupts the teacher-student relationship.

"One consistent teacher-led learning experience, powered by AI, accessible anytime and anywhere."

By maintaining the teacher at the center of the learning journey, EdTalkies aims to redefine digital education in a way that is both effective and sustainable.

Availability

The EdTalkies platform and the EdTalkies Bot are now available across India. Schools, educators, and learners can explore and experience a new standard in AI-assisted education.

EdTalkies Bot

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