EdTalkies Partners with KEPSHA to Champion AI-Powered Competency-Based Learning Across Kenya

EdTalkies joins KEPSHA 2025 in Mombasa to showcase how AI and data-driven learning empower teachers and students in Competency-Based Education.

AI in education is not about replacing teachers it’s about empowering them to create deeper, more inclusive learning experiences.” — Ram Alladi, CEO, EdTalkies

MOMBASA, KENYA, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EdTalkies, an education-technology company using artificial intelligence to transform learning, will participate in the upcoming Kenya Primary School Heads Association (KEPSHA) 2025 Annual General Meeting and Conference in Mombasa.

EdTalkies’ Chief Executive Officer, Ram Alladi, has been invited as a panelist in the session titled “Scaling Together by Leveraging Partnerships to Deepen the Impact of Competency-Based Education (CBE)” a key discussion on how digital innovation and data-driven insights can help schools implement the Competency-Based Education (CBE) more effectively.

“We are proud to walk alongside Kenyan educators on this journey of transformation,” said Ram Alladi, CEO of EdTalkies.

“At EdTalkies, we believe AI can empower teachers and students alike. Our partnership with KEPSHA schools shows that when innovation meets collaboration, every learner benefits.”

EdTalkies has introduced an AI-powered digital learning platform that supports teachers with real-time analytics, personalized lesson tools, and adaptive student activities all aligned to Kenya’s CBE learning outcomes.

The KEPSHA conference brings together more than 15,000 school heads, Ministry of Education officials, and education partners from across the country, providing a national platform to share progress, ideas, and partnerships shaping the future of education.

About Ram Alladi

Ram Alladi, Founder and CEO of EdTalkies, is a technology entrepreneur and award-winning filmmaker whose work bridges storytelling, innovation, and social impact.

Before founding EdTalkies, he worked on enterprise systems on Wall Street, where he developed a strong foundation in data and digital architecture. He now channels that expertise into building AI-driven tools that make quality education more inclusive and engaging.

Advancing Kenya’s Education Goals and the UN Sustainable Development Goals

EdTalkies’ collaboration with KEPSHA reflects its commitment to advancing Kenya’s Competency-Based Education and three key United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs):

SDG 4 – Quality Education: Ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all.

SDG 9 – Industry, Innovation & Infrastructure: Building resilient digital learning infrastructure and fostering educational innovation through AI and data analytics.

SDG 17 – Partnerships for the Goals: Strengthening cooperation between schools, government, and private-sector innovators to accelerate Competency-Based Education across Africa.

By aligning its work with these global goals, EdTalkies demonstrates how technology, data, and collaboration can transform classrooms and create sustainable, inclusive growth in Kenya and beyond.

About EdTalkies

EdTalkies is a global education-technology platform that empowers schools with AI-driven learning, teacher analytics, and curriculum-aligned digital content.

Its mission is to make quality education accessible to every learner, regardless of geography or resources.

EdTalkies currently works with schools across Kenya, Uganda, India, and the United States to enhance teaching quality, learner engagement, and data-based decision-making.

