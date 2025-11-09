EdTalkies CEO Ram Alladi Urges Digital Innovation to Accelerate CBE Impact at KEPSHA 2025

Empowering Teachers with AI EdTalkies Logo Empowering Education

At KEPSHA’s national conference in Mombasa, Ram Alladi shares how AI and data-driven learning can strengthen Competency-Based Education across Kenya.

AI empowers teachers to reimagine classrooms where every learner grows through insight, creativity, and equal opportunity.” — Ram Alladi, CEO & Founder, EdTalkies

MOMBASA, KENYA, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the opening of the Kenya Primary School Heads Association (KEPSHA) 2025 Annual General Meeting and Conference, EdTalkies CEO Ram Alladi joined education leaders, policymakers, and development partners to discuss “Accelerating CBE Impact through Digital Innovation and Data-Driven Insights.”

Addressing an audience of over 15,000 head teachers from across Kenya, Mr. Alladi emphasized how AI-powered tools, digital learning platforms, and analytics can empower teachers to personalize instruction, track learner growth, and accelerate outcomes in Competency-Based Education (CBE).

“AI in education is not about replacing teachers — it’s about empowering them to create deeper, more inclusive learning experiences,” said Ram Alladi, CEO & Founder of EdTalkies.

“Through innovation, collaboration, and data, we can strengthen Kenya’s CBE system and make quality learning accessible to every child.”

The session highlighted how digital innovation and data-driven insights are key enablers in scaling education transformation. EdTalkies’ AI-based platform provides real-time analytics, adaptive lesson creation, and teacher support dashboards all designed to enhance competency mastery, learner engagement, and evidence-based teaching.

EdTalkies is driving Kenya’s transition toward a future-ready, equitable, and evidence-based model of learning through its innovative AI-powered platform.

By enhancing teacher capacity, equipping school leaders with actionable data, and fostering continuous professional growth, EdTalkies directly improves instructional quality, classroom engagement, and learner outcomes across schools.

This initiative also supports Kenya’s Vision 2030 education priorities by accelerating digital transformation, promoting innovation in teaching, and creating data-enabled learning environments that build both teacher confidence and student success.

As the KEPSHA AGM 2025 continues in Mombasa, EdTalkies reaffirmed its commitment to supporting schools and teachers through AI-driven, competency aligned solutions that enhance teacher empowerment and learner engagement across Kenya and beyond.

EdTalkies is a global education-technology platform empowering teachers and learners through AI-driven personalization, data analytics, and curriculum-aligned content.

Founded by Ram Alladi, a technology entrepreneur and award-winning filmmaker, the company bridges storytelling and innovation to make quality education accessible to all.

EdTalkies currently collaborates with schools and education bodies in Kenya, Uganda, India, Nepal and the United States, driving measurable improvements in digital learning readiness, teacher performance, and student engagement.

