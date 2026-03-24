SeRo Systems to Present on GNSS Interference at Airspace World 2026 Conference

SeRo Systems GmbH

- Three Years of Monitoring Data in European Airspace Show Jamming and Spoofing Create Lasting Navigation Effects Beyond the Interference Zone

GNSS interference is often discussed in terms of immediate disruption, but our data shows that the hangover effects are widespread and persist far beyond the interference zones.” — Dr. Matthias Schäfer, CEO of SeRo Systems

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SeRo Systems, a leader in air traffic surveillance security and monitoring solutions, announced today that Dr. Matthias Schäfer, its chief executive officer, will present at Airspace World 2026 in Lisbon, Portugal. His session, “The GPS Hangover: Understanding GNSS Corruption and Carryover Effects in European Airspace,” will take place on Tuesday, May 26, at 3:30 PM.Sustained GNSS interference across parts of Europe has created carryover effects that persist in aircraft systems. While aircraft usually recover quickly after being subjected to jamming, spoofing events cause some aircraft to continue operating in a corrupted internal state even after exiting an interference zone — a phenomenon SeRo refers to as the “GPS Hangover.”Dr. Schäfer will discuss how jamming and spoofing differ operationally, why spoofing can be more complex to detect, and how interference in one region can create corruption carryover effects that can degrade navigation and surveillance reliability well beyond the immediate area. Drawing on monitoring data collected in Europe over the last three years, where sustained GNSS interference has been observed, he will present insights from thousands of cases of detected carryover effects in the European airspace. This can generate operational consequences well beyond national airspace boundaries, underscoring the need for coordinated monitoring, structured reporting, and cross-border resilience strategies.“GNSS interference is often discussed in terms of immediate disruption, but our data shows that the hangover effects are widespread and persist far beyond the interference zones,” said Dr. Schäfer. “Avionics in affected aircraft can remain in a corrupted state for hours, with impacts extending into airspace far away from the original spoofing. By better understanding these ‘GPS Hangover’ effects, stakeholders can strengthen detection and reduce operational impact through automated monitoring and reporting.”In conjunction with Dr. Schäfer’s presentation, SeRo will be exhibiting in Hall 1 Stand B86, where attendees can explore SecureTrack, including integrated air and ground GNSS interference monitoring, real-time jamming and spoofing detection, and high-precision MLAT surveillance. The team will also share how SeRo enables ANSPs and regulatory agencies to use operational monitoring data to better understand and manage interference across Europe and the US.About SeRo SystemsHeadquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, SeRo Systems provides technology and engineering expertise to monitor and ensure the security and safety of air navigation and surveillance services and enforce spectrum and regulatory compliance. SeRo's solutions support Air Navigation Service Providers, aviation authorities, and regulatory agencies across Europe and beyond. The company holds ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2022 certifications, demonstrating its commitment to quality management and information security.For more information about SeRo Systems and its surveillance monitoring solutions, visit www.sero-systems.de

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