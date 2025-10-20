SeRo Systems Introduces Integrated Air and Ground GNSS Interference Monitoring

Integrated Air and Ground GNSS Interference Monitoring

Combines airborne and ground-based GNSS interference monitoring in a single integrated system for unified situational awareness.

This offers an intuitive and efficient way to visualize complex RF spectrum and signal data collected by our sensors in areas that are critical to GNSS operations.” — Dr. Matthias Schäfer, CEO of SeRo Systems

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SeRo Systems, a leader in air traffic surveillance security and monitoring solutions, has introduced a new ground monitoring capability to its SecureTrack solution, enabling unified air- and ground-based detection of GNSS interference, including jamming and spoofing. This comprehensive feature delivers real-time detection, analysis, and visualization of jamming and spoofing activity across all GNSS frequency bands and constellations in a single integrated solution. Compliant with the latest EASA and ICAO monitoring recommendations, it also offers data archival and analytics capabilities for detailed reporting. The company started rolling out this feature to users in Eastern Europe and the Baltics last week.Designed for use by Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSPs), airport operators, spectrum regulators, and other government agencies, this capability uses a dedicated and controlled deployment of SeRo’s GRX receivers to display continuous, high-resolution power spectral density data (spectrogram) covering an RF band over 318 MHz wide. Through advanced spectrum visualization and data aggregation, users gain valuable insights into the spectral fingerprint, enabling them to identify when interference occurs, which frequencies are affected, and distinguish between unintentional interference and targeted attacks.“With this release, our customers get the highest level of protection a single system can provide,” said Dr. Matthias Schäfer, CEO of SeRo Systems. “Until now, authorities had to rely on fragmented data from different systems to monitor air and ground operations. SecureTrack now provides a unified view of live and historical GNSS interference activity in an easy-to-use interface for faster incident detection and improved system integrity. This offers an intuitive and efficient way to visualize complex RF spectrum and signal data collected by our sensors in areas that are critical to GNSS operations. It’s the perfect solution for ANSPs, airport operators, and spectrum regulators who need comprehensive situational awareness in a single integrated tool.”With the system’s new continuous ground monitoring functions, users can view live spectrum activity or perform historical analysis over customizable time ranges. Data is displayed on intuitive waterfall and line charts that show signal amplitude over time, with color-coded intensity scales that make jamming and spoofing events immediately visible. Its upcoming automatic alerting feature will provide real-time warnings of potential jamming or spoofing incidents by detecting unexpected positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) signals as well as anomalous spectrum activity. The integrated Sky Plot offers additional insight into satellite positioning and antenna performance, helping users optimize installation geometry and, in the event of spoofing, understand which satellites and constellations are affected.About SeRo SystemsHeadquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, SeRo Systems provides technology and engineering expertise to monitor and ensure the security and safety of air navigation and surveillance services and enforce spectrum and regulatory compliance. We design advanced passive air traffic surveillance sensors and software systems that detect jamming, spoofing and other anomalies in ADS-B, GNSS and spectrum data. In cases of GPS-denied environments or corrupted ADS-B data, SeRo’s systems provide independent surveillance using high-precision multilateration (MLAT). Our customers include commercial, military and government organizations in Europe, the US and Canada. For more information about SeRo's innovative solutions, visit www.sero-systems.de

