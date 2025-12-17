SeRo Systems Expands Its Quality and Security Framework with ISO 27001 Certification

SeRo Systems GmbH

Company certifies its operational reliability and system security to deliver enhanced airspace monitoring for ANSPs and aviation customers.

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SeRo Systems, a leader in air traffic surveillance security and monitoring, announced today that it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS). This global standard for information security management establishes a framework for managing and protecting sensitive data, ensuring cybersecurity resilience, and supporting regulatory compliance. SeRo's ISO 27001:2022 certificate was issued by SGS, the world's leading testing, inspection, and certification company.“SeRo is committed to maintaining the highest standards of data security, compliance, and service level for our global client base,” said Dr. Matthias Schäfer, CEO of SeRo Systems. “By achieving ISO 27001 certification, we ensure that every layer of our services, from GNSS RFI monitoring to multilateration and aviation data management, meets internationally recognized benchmarks for security and reliability. When coupled with our ISO 9001 certification, SeRo has created a unified system that ensures our solutions are not only best in class but also secure and robust.”This designation confirms that SeRo has implemented processes to protect sensitive data and strict security protocols to safeguard both internal systems and client information. SeRo passed an extensive audit in which the company demonstrated maturity in its internal processes, security controls, and data management practices.“ISO 27001 certification validates our systematic approach to safeguarding mission-critical data and strengthens our role as a trusted partner to customers in aviation, defense, and communications technology,” added Markus Fuchs, SeRo’s CTO and CISO. “It reflects our team’s dedication to our customers and the integrity of our solutions.”By obtaining ISO 27001:2022 certification for its ISMS, SeRo strengthens the operational foundation established through its ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System, maintained since 2023. Together, these certifications demonstrate the company’s commitment to quality, information security, and continuous improvement, underscoring its readiness to meet the aviation industry’s need for secure, interoperable, data-driven, high-reliability solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide.About SeRo SystemsHeadquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, SeRo Systems provides technology and engineering expertise to monitor and ensure the security and safety of air navigation and surveillance services and enforce spectrum and regulatory compliance. We design advanced passive air traffic surveillance sensors and software systems that detect jamming, spoofing and other anomalies in ADS-B, GNSS and spectrum data. In cases of GPS-denied environments or corrupted ADS-B data, SeRo’s systems provide independent surveillance using high-precision multilateration (MLAT). Our customers include commercial, military and government organizations in Europe, the US and Canada. For more information about SeRo's innovative solutions, visit www.sero-systems.de

