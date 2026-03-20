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Saskatchewan Tops the Charts in Construction

CANADA, March 20 - Released on March 19, 2026

Building Construction Protects Province for Second Consecutive Month

Today, Statistics Canada released figures showing that investment in building construction in Saskatchewan increased by 25.6 per cent from January 2025 to January 2026 (seasonally adjusted). This puts the province second in Canada for year-over-year growth. 

"With more and more people choosing to call Saskatchewan home, our construction industry is reaping the rewards," Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. "As more money goes into the sector, we create new jobs, build houses and invest in the infrastructure we need for everyday life. All of this ensures we are protecting Saskatchewan people and communities."

Total investment in building construction for January 2026 was $650 million.

A man works construction in a home. The graphic reads ?building construction, Saskatchewan ranks 2nd in growth among the provinces?.

Investment in building construction is calculated based on the total spending value on building construction within the province. 

Statistics Canada's latest GDP numbers indicate that Saskatchewan's 2024 real GDP reached an all-time high of $83.6 billion. This puts the province second in the nation for real GDP growth, and above the national average of 2 per cent. 

Private capital investment in Saskatchewan increased last year by 12 per cent to $13.6 billion, ranking first among the provinces. Efforts behind the province's Securing the Next Decade of Growth: Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy is driving that momentum.

For more information, visit: InvestSK.ca.

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Saskatchewan Tops the Charts in Construction

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