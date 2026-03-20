Governor Abbott Appoints Marks To Texas Council For Developmental Disabilities
TEXAS, March 20 - March 20, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment
Governor Greg Abbott appointed Dakota Marks to the Texas Council for Developmental Disabilities (TCDD) for a term set to expire on February 1, 2031. The Committee recommends changes in disability policies and programs, supports a network of committees on people with disabilities, issues awards to promote greater awareness, and promotes compliance with disability related laws.
Dakota Marks of Huntington is a housing consultant for Solitaire Homes of Lufkin. He is licensed by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs as a manufactured homes sales consultant. He is a board member for Junior Achievement of Angelina County and the Huntington Youth Softball Association, and he is a member of the Lufkin Lions Club, the Nacogdoches Jaycees, and both the Angelina and Nacogdoches County Chambers of Commerce. Marks served in the Texas Army National Guard for four years.
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