Governor Abbott Appoints Marks To Texas Council For Developmental Disabilities

TEXAS, March 20 - March 20, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Dakota Marks to the Texas Council for Developmental Disabilities (TCDD) for a term set to expire on February 1, 2031. The Committee recommends changes in disability policies and programs, supports a network of committees on people with disabilities, issues awards to promote greater awareness, and promotes compliance with disability related laws.

Dakota Marks of Huntington is a housing consultant for Solitaire Homes of Lufkin. He is licensed by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs as a manufactured homes sales consultant. He is a board member for Junior Achievement of Angelina County and the Huntington Youth Softball Association, and he is a member of the Lufkin Lions Club, the Nacogdoches Jaycees, and both the Angelina and Nacogdoches County Chambers of Commerce. Marks served in the Texas Army National Guard for four years.