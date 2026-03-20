DPS Graduates 122 New Texas State Troopers

AUSTIN – Today, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) welcomed 122 new Texas Highway Patrol Troopers from Recruit Class C-2025 during a graduation ceremony at Austin Ridge Bible Church. This is the department’s 180th graduating class.

Houston Police Chief J. Noe Diaz, who is a proud member of DPS Recruit Class A-1996, was the keynote speaker. Chief Diaz served in the Texas Highway Patrol, Narcotics Division and was a Texas Ranger during his time with the department. He spoke to the graduating class about his experience working at DPS and how it shaped his career in law enforcement.

“I’ve walked the road you’re about to take,” said Chief Diaz. “The miles will be long, but the honor of serving Texas will make every one of them worth it.”

Also in attendance were members of the Public Safety Commission, including Chairman Steven P. Mach and Commissioners Nelda Luce Blair, Dan Hord, III, Larry B. Long and Steven H. Stodghill. DPS Colonel Freeman F. Martin, Lt. Colonel Jason Taylor, Lt. Colonel Walt Goodson and other DPS leadership were also present to congratulate Class C-2025 and officially welcome them to DPS.

“Class C-2025 is the most skilled, best prepared class of recruits the Texas Department of Public Safety has ever turned out,” said DPS Colonel Freeman F. Martin. “We are incredibly proud to have each of these 122 men and women sitting here today, ready to head out to duty stations across the state of Texas and get to work protecting the communities and people that need them most.”

1,685 people applied for spots in Class C-2025. Of those, 136 began the 30-week Training Academy on Aug. 24, 2025, and just 122 met all requirements to become Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.

About the DPS Training Academy

During the 30-week in-resident Training Academy, Recruits receive more than 1,204 hours of instruction. The comprehensive training is taught by experts on various topics, including criminal and traffic law enforcement, crash investigation, crisis intervention, use of force, criminal investigations, communications, cultural diversity, fitness and wellness and emergency medical assistance.

Recruits also receive components of the Tactical Emergency Casualty Care training to include trauma assessment, bleeding control and treatment of shock. The training prepares them to work as a Highway Patrol Trooper anywhere in the state, including in remote areas and extreme terrains.

Recruits conclude their rigorous training with the Field Training Exercise (FTX) – a culmination of scenarios and training events that simulate a potential day in the life of a Highway Patrol Trooper. Utilizing the skills and knowledge obtained throughout the Training Academy, Recruits participate in approximately 25 scenarios ranging from vehicle pursuits to compliant driver traffic stops.

Earlier this week, Class C-2025 participated in the traditional Legacy Run. The five-mile run departed early Wednesday morning from DPS headquarters and ended at the Texas State Capitol. DPS first implemented the run, which was originally an eight-mile route, in 2008 to mark the completion of the Training Academy. DPS Recruits are accompanied by their instructors, members of DPS leadership and oftentimes DPS retirees.

Here are some other class highlights:

99 males, 23 females

Ages ranging from 21 to 51

33 military veterans (Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force)

68 speak more than one language

Graduates from four other states (Arkansas, California, New Mexico and Virginia)

The newly commissioned Troopers will report to their duty stations across Texas on April 12.

You can view today’s graduation ceremony on the DPS YouTube page.

See additional photos from the ceremony of Class C-2025, here.

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(HQ 2026-028)