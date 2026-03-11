DPS Hosts Conference on Targeted Violence and Prevention

AUSTIN – Last week, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) hosted the 2026 Texas Preventing Targeted Violence Conference in Fort Worth. The four-day conference brought together more than 380 stakeholders from across the nation and Canada to focus on preventing targeted violence, mass attacks and terrorism through collaboration and early intervention.

“Preventing targeted violence requires awareness, preparation and a commitment to proactive action,” said Chief Gerald Brown of the DPS’ Homeland Security Division. “This conference brings together experts and community members from across the country to share knowledge, strengthen prevention strategies and keep our communities safe.”

Conference attendees included local, state, federal, and tribal officials; law enforcement personnel; mental health professionals; legal and academic professionals; and representatives from faith-based organizations, non-profits, private businesses, and local and regional government agencies. In addition to participants from across Texas, attendees traveled from Pennsylvania, Florida, South Carolina, Nevada, Louisiana, New Mexico, Virginia, Washington state, Washington, D.C. and Canada.

“Targeted violence prevention cannot be accomplished by a single agency or profession alone,” said Chief Floyd Goodwin of the DPS’ Criminal Investigation Division. “Bringing together law enforcement, mental health professionals, educators, faith leaders, business partners and community organizations allows us to identify risks earlier, share critical information and intervene before violence occurs. Collaboration is essential to building effective threat management efforts and protecting the people we serve.”

Throughout the conference, attendees participated in keynote presentations, panel discussions and breakout sessions led by subject-matter experts from DPS and partner organizations, including the Department of Homeland Security, FBI, Texas Education Agency and the Texas School Safety Center. Sessions emphasized behavioral threat assessment and management, identifying pre-attack indicators and strategies for intervention before violence occurs.

Additional discussions focused on strengthening multidisciplinary threat management teams and addressing specific risks facing faith-based organizations and academic institutions. Speakers also highlighted the importance of community-wide partnerships in preventing targeted violence and supporting individuals who may be on a pathway to harm.

Attendees had the opportunity to earn Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) and Texas Behavioral Health continuing education credits while engaging in practical, prevention-focused training designed to enhance safety across communities.

