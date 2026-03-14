DPS Trooper Laid to Rest After Line-of-Duty Injury

AUSTIN – Today, hundreds gathered at Church of the Open Door in Waco to pay their respects to retired Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Highway Patrol (THP) Trooper Daniel Robert Shown. Shown, 66, died on Feb. 27, 2026, from complications directly resulting from a line-of-duty injury.

“We are eternally grateful for the time we shared with Trooper Daniel Shown,” said DPS Colonel Freeman F. Martin. “He approached every day with enthusiasm and purpose. Even after his life was profoundly changed, he remained devoted to serving others, inspiring the next generation of DPS Troopers. His unwavering character and commitment set a remarkable example. It was a privilege to know him, and we should all aspire to follow his lead.”

DPS Lt. Colonel Walt Goodson, THP Assistant Chief Bruce James, THP Assistant Chief Ben Urbanczyk and other DPS leaders from across the state came to pay their respects and honor the man who loved to serve the state of Texas.

On Dec. 16, 1988, Trooper Shown responded along with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office to a report of a man threatening his daughter and infant granddaughter with a shotgun. Shortly after their arrival, the suspect opened fire, and Trooper Shown was struck in the forehead, resulting in the loss of his right eye and permanent paralysis on the left side of his body.

Trooper Shown was medically retired from the department, but despite his injury, he remained deeply involved in the DPS community. He regularly visited recruit classes at the DPS Training Academy to share his experiences, offer guidance and inspire new generations of Troopers. Though retired, he was an integral part of the DPS family, maintaining close connections with colleagues and mentoring others throughout the remainder of his life.

In recognition of his bravery and courage on the night of his injury, Trooper Shown was awarded the Purple Heart by the department in 2011.

Trooper Shown began his DPS career in 1980 as a member of Class B-80. He was stationed in Fort Worth and Hillsboro before returning to his home in Waco in 1984, where he served until he medically retired in December 1988.

Trooper Shown was an avid fisherman, golfer and rancher. He was a man of great faith. Trooper Shown is survived by his sister Betty Rice; his brother Tom Yarbrough (Sheryl); his sisters Diana Suater (Allen) and Rachel Dunn (David); and many beloved nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and great-nephews.

Trooper Shown is the 243rd DPS officer to die in the line of duty since 1823.

Photos of Trooper Shown and today’s service can be viewed here.

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