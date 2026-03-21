Statement on Conversation with Dr. Mehmet Oz

“Today, I had a productive conversation with Dr. Mehmet Oz about protecting health care for New Yorkers.

“I reiterated that New York will continue to work with the federal government to identify bad actors and root out waste, fraud, and abuse in our health care system, as we have been successfully since I took office.

“At the same time, the Trump Administration’s cuts are putting coverage at risk and straining the safety-net hospitals millions of families rely on. While the State has already stepped up with $3.5 billion to support hospitals this year, we cannot absorb these cuts alone.

“When Congress voted to cut millions of New Yorkers off their healthcare, I took action to protect coverage for as many New Yorkers as possible, but we are still waiting on the federal government to do its part. I urged the Administration to do the right thing and swiftly grant the necessary waiver to ensure an orderly transition back to the Basic Health Plan that will allow us to protect care for 1.3 million New Yorkers.”