Quantum Orbit Labs Redefines Personalized Skincare with AI and Quantum Sensor Technology

Longos Sense: The Future of Hyper-Personalized Care

BERLIN, GERMANY, March 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quantum Orbit Labs Redefines Personalized Skincare with AI and Quantum Sensor TechnologyBERLIN – Quantum Orbit Labs, a pioneer in merging artificial intelligence with quantum sensor technology, has officially unveiled its next-generation skin health ecosystem. Showcasing its innovations at Beauty Düsseldorf 2026 in Germany, the company is bringing "vision beyond the human eye" to the global wellness market with its flagship device, Longos Sense By transforming traditional skincare into a data-backed precision science, Quantum Orbit Labs empowers users to access professional-grade skin analysis and treatment from the comfort of their homes.Longos Sense: The Future of Hyper-Personalized CareAt the heart of the system is the Longos Sense device, which integrates five cutting-edge technologies into a single seamless experience:Quantum Dot (QLED) Sensors: Detects sub-surface changes in moisture, collagen density, and pigmentation within seconds.Radio Frequency (RF): Stimulates natural collagen production to tighten and rejuvenate the skin.Multi-Wavelength LED Therapy: Features Red, Blue, and QLED wavelengths to support regeneration and anti-acne care.Ultrasonic Vibration & Thermal Cycling: Enhances serum absorption and optimizes pore management through controlled heating and cooling."Advancing Skincare into Precision Science""Our goal is to empower every individual to understand their skin with the precision of an expert," said İsmail Safa Turan, CEO of Quantum Orbit Labs. "With Longos Sense, we are evolving skincare from a simple daily routine into a personalized, data-driven journey. Operating out of Istanbul and Berlin, we are proud to bridge the gap between advanced physics and consumer wellness."About Quantum Orbit LabsQuantum Orbit Labs is an innovation leader developing high-performance solutions in AI, quantum sensors, and advanced imaging materials. With operations in Istanbul and Berlin, the company applies cutting-edge sensor technology across multiple industries—from healthcare to consumer electronics—aiming to enhance human capabilities through technological brilliance.

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