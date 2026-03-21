Doping Technology Debuts Two Global EdTech Platforms at the World's Premier Education Summit

"A Turkish Company at the Champions League of Education" At the ASU+GSV Summit — attended by more than 7,000 global leaders and investors

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doping Technology, Turkey's leading education technology group and the parent company of Doping Hafıza — a platform serving millions of learners across Turkey — today officially launched two of its most ambitious global products at the 2026 ASU+GSV Summit, the world's premier EdTech gathering held April 12–15 at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego.The two products making their international debut are Dopifuture, a next-generation AI-powered learning ecosystem for students aged 10–18, and Dopiverse, a certified play-and-learn platform for younger children that transforms education into an immersive open-world gaming experience.The launches mark Doping Technology's first major step onto the global stage — bringing to the world a decade-plus of deep learning data, proprietary pedagogy, and AI innovation built in one of the world's most competitive educational environments.Dopifuture: A New Paradigm for How Young People LearnDopifuture is not a tutoring app. It is a learning architect — a mobile ecosystem powered by the proprietary WAY (Wonder, Act, Yield) learning methodology that actively builds a personalized growth journey for each student, rather than passively delivering content.The platform is built around five deeply integrated modules:Mission WAY — Scenario-based, decision-driven simulations that build critical thinking, ethical reasoning, and real-world problem-solving skills through measurable multi-variable performance.WAY Startup Lab — A guided entrepreneurship environment where students conceive, develop, and present real startup projects with AI-driven feedback at every step.Role Galaxy — A data-powered career exploration engine that maps students' strengths, motivations, and personality to potential professional identities.WAY AI Coach — A reflective AI thinking partner that uses Socratic dialogue to deepen understanding rather than simply supply answers.Study Space — A curriculum-aligned, distraction-free academic practice environment covering math, science, and core subjects, with measurable engagement tracking.Dopifuture is fully aligned with IB, Cambridge, and national curricula, and offers dedicated school plans with teacher dashboards and classroom management tools. It is available on iOS and Android.Dopiverse: The World Children Already Love, Now Built for LearningDopiverse is the certified #1 play-and-learn app for children, earning the prestigious KidSAFE seal, Digital Education Awards recognition, and over 5,000 five-star reviews from families worldwide. The platform invites children to explore a fully safe virtual open world where learning disguises itself as play.Core pillars of Dopiverse include:STEAM Skill Development — Personalized, adaptive learning paths covering science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics.School Curriculum Integration — Content spanning math, science, geography, history, and more, designed for preschool through elementary school learners.Progress Tracker — A dedicated parent dashboard that provides real-time insight into each child's developmental journey.Safe Open World — Avatar customization, home decoration, and structured socialization with other children in a fully controlled and certified environment.Indiana University Professor of Informatics and Education, Dr. Kylie Peppler, has recognized Dopiverse as a rare example of an educational platform that "successfully combines the aspects of youths' favorite recreational mobile games with effective learning content."CEO StatementRemzi Alperen Can, CEO of Doping Technology, commented:"We didn't come to San Diego to show the world what Turkey can do. We came to show what education can be. Dopifuture and Dopiverse are the result of years of obsessive work — combining millions of data points, behavioral science, and genuine AI innovation — all built around a simple but radical belief: that every child deserves a learning experience that actually knows them.ASU+GSV represents the global summit of EdTech ambition. And we believe that ambition must be matched with accountability — to real learning outcomes, to real children, and to the future. That is what Doping Technology is here to build, at scale, for the world.""In Turkey, we operate in one of the most demanding academic environments in the world. Our students face national exams that determine their futures, and they face them with intensity, discipline, and extraordinary pressure. That pressure forced us to build tools that genuinely work — not just tools that look good in a pitch deck. What we are launching today was stress-tested by millions of real learners. That is our competitive advantage, and we are ready to share it with the world."— Remzi Alperen Can, CEO, Doping TechnologyAbout Doping TechnologyDoping Technology is Turkey's foremost education technology group, operating multiple platforms across the full learning lifecycle — from early childhood through professional development. Its flagship brand, Doping Hafıza, is trusted by millions of students preparing for Turkey's most competitive national examinations. Through Dopifuture and Dopiverse, the company now extends its mission globally: to ensure that every learner, regardless of geography, has access to a personalized, measurable, and genuinely transformative education.

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