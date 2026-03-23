MCON 2026 RETURNS TO LAS VEGAS FOR ITS FOURTH EDITION

America's Premier Celebration of Military Culture Announces October 23–25 Event, Landmark Partnerships, and a National Call to Action Coming in Q2 2026

A-G Associates’ Military, Veteran and Family Center of Excellence envisions a future where every service member, veteran, and family can thrive in healthy, connected, and supportive communities.” — Dr. Matt Miller, Vice President of A-G Associates’ MVF COE

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MCON , in partnership with Military Times, the nation's foremost event platform dedicated to the military community, announced the return of its annual gathering for the fourth consecutive year. MCON 2026 will take place October 23–25, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada, bringing together service members, veterans, military families, advocates, healthcare professionals, corporate brands, and industry leaders for three days of celebration, education, connection, inspiration, and action.Founded by veterans, MCON has grown into the country's defining platform for the military community — a place where the values of service, sacrifice, and culture converge to drive meaningful progress. Each year, MCON deepens its commitment to those who have given so much for the nation by creating programming, partnerships, and pathways that translate conversation into lasting impact. MCON 2026 arrives at a defining moment — as America marks its 250th anniversary, there is no more fitting tribute to the nation's founding promise than ensuring those who have defended it are honored not just with celebration, but with the resources, community, and action they deserve. As such, this year’s MCON experience will include a national call to action, inviting organizations of every size and sector to participate in a unified effort to change outcomes for the military community at scale.A MISSION ROOTED IN SERVICE, SACRIFICE, AND CULTUREAt the heart of MCON is an unwavering commitment to the men and women who serve — and to those who stand beside them. The MCON mission is built on three foundational pillars: Service: MCON exists to serve the military community by creating a platform where resources, tools, and support are made tangible and accessible — not just aspirational. Sacrifice: MCON honors the profound sacrifices made by service members and their families by elevating their stories, amplifying their voices, and ensuring that the broader public and private sectors understand and respond to their unique needs. Culture: MCON celebrates and nurtures the distinct culture of the military community — a culture defined by resilience, brotherhood and sisterhood, purpose, and an extraordinary work ethic — and works to bridge that culture with the civilian world in ways that benefit everyone.Now in its fourth year, MCON 2026 will build on its most ambitious programming to date, featuring keynote addresses, expert-led panels, immersive workshops, experiential activations for health, wellness, culinary, outdoor, and two signature summits that tackle the most pressing challenges facing the military community today."There has never been a true convening point for the military community at scale — a place where every stakeholder, every advocate, every organization committed to this community can come together, align, and move in the same direction,” said Waco Hoover, Co-Founder of MCON. “That is exactly what MCON was built to be. What we are building with A-G Associates ’ Military, Veteran and Family Center of Excellence and Psycharmor in 2026 is the realization of that vision — a platform that doesn't just gather people in a room but mobilizes an entire ecosystem around the people who have sacrificed the most for this country."MARQUEE PARTNERSHIPS: A-G ASSOCIATES’ MILITARY, VETERAN AND FAMILY CENTER OF EXCELLENCE (MVF COE) AND PSYCHARMORMCON is proud to announce two cornerstone partnerships for the 2026 event with organizations that share its vision for a stronger, better-supported military community. A-G Associates’ MVF COE and Psycharmor will serve as key sponsors of MCON 2026 and will play an instrumental role in curating two flagship programming tracks that sit at the center of the conference experience.In partnership with the MVF COE and Psycharmor, MCON will host the MCON Health Summit — a dedicated track exploring the full spectrum of physical, mental, and behavioral health challenges confronting service members, veterans, and military families. From access to care and mental health stigma to cutting-edge treatment innovations and caregiver support, the MCON Health Summit will convene clinicians, researchers, policy experts, and community advocates to drive actionable dialogue and real-world solutions.“PsychArmor is proud to partner with the MCON and A-G MVF COE to elevate the conversation around the health and well-being of service members, veterans, and their families,” said Dr. Tina Atherall, CEO of PsychArmor. “The MCON Health Summit reflects PsychArmor’s mission to transform how our nation engages with and supports the military-connected community through education, training, and collaboration.”Also curated in collaboration with the MVF COE, the Military Impact Summit will examine how businesses, nonprofits, government agencies, and community organizations can deepen their support for the military community — and do so with greater effectiveness, cultural competence, and systemic reach. The summit will explore workforce transitions, employer engagement, veteran entrepreneurship, and the role of private-sector innovation in closing the support gap for those who have served.A NATIONAL CALL TO ACTION: SOMETHING BIG IS COMINGBeyond the summits and sessions, MCON 2026 will serve as the backdrop for something that extends far beyond Las Vegas. MCON, the MVF COE, and Psycharmor are preparing to jointly announce a first-of-its-kind, industry-wide initiative designed to enable wider, more coordinated support for service members, veterans, and their families across the entire country. This initiative has been developed in response to the fragmented landscape of military community support — and is engineered to bring alignment, scale, and impact where it has historically been lacking.The formal announcement of this initiative is planned for Q2 2026. Details on the scope, structure, and pathways to participation will be released at that time. MCON 2026 in October will serve as the inaugural convening moment for this national effort — making it more essential than ever to be in Las Vegas this fall.“A-G Associates’ Military, Veteran and Family Center of Excellence envisions a future where every service member, veteran, and family can thrive in healthy, connected, and supportive communities,” said Dr. Matt Miller, Vice President of A-G Associates’ MVF COE. “We do this by advancing evidence-based solutions, fostering collaboration, and building sustainable systems of support. What better way to realize this vision than by coming together with the pivotal industries and organizations in this community to celebrate military culture and endeavor to improve lives through our call to action.”REGISTER AND LEARN MORERegistration for MCON 2026 will open in June. Early registration is encouraged, as MCON consistently sells out well in advance of the event. Whether you are a veteran, a service member, a military family member, a healthcare provider, a nonprofit leader, or a business committed to making a difference, MCON 2026 has a place for you.For registration, sponsorship opportunities, speaking inquiries, and media credentials, please visit the official MCON website or contact the MCON team directly.Event: MCON 2026- 4th Annual Military Community ConferenceDates: October 23–25, 2026Location: Las Vegas, NevadaWebsite: www.mcon.live ABOUT THE ORGANIZATIONSAbout MCONMCON was created by veterans to bring the military community together for an epic celebration. It's the only annual event celebrating what we love and miss about military culture. Our mission is to create community, facilitate connection and improve the well-being of those who served and their families. MCON brings together service members, veterans, military families, healthcare professionals, employers, advocates, and policymakers under one roof to advance the cause of those who serve and have served. Built on a mission of service, sacrifice, and culture, MCON creates programming that is both deeply personal and nationally significant - connecting individuals with resources, forging cross-sector partnerships, and catalyzing systemic change. MCON is more than an event platform; it is a movement. www.mcon.live About A-G Associates’ Military, Veteran and Family Center of ExcellenceA-G Associates’ Military, Veteran and Family Center of Excellence is a powerhouse cohort of strategists, researchers, clinicians, and change leaders dedicated to improving the wellbeing and long-term outcomes of service members, veterans, families, and caregivers. Deployed by Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and Vet100-honoree A-G Associates, the MVF COE fuses innovation with lived experience and deep subject-matter expertise to move the needle across every chapter of the military journey - from transition and reintegration to early prevention and enduring quality of life.The MVF COE’s purpose is simple and bold: to strengthen the systems, organizations, and communities that stand behind the military-connected population so that service members, veterans, families, and caregivers can thrive. https://a-gassociates.com/ About PsychArmorPsychArmor is a national nonprofit dedicated to transforming how our nation engages with and supports the military-connected community. Through evidence-based education and training, PsychArmor equips organizations, communities, and individuals with the knowledge and tools needed to effectively serve service members, veterans, and their families. By partnering with leading subject matter experts and organizations across sectors, PsychArmor delivers accessible learning experiences that address critical issues including mental health, transition, caregiving, and workforce readiness—strengthening the systems of support surrounding the military-connected community. https://psycharmor.org/

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