MCON to Convene Military, Corporate, and Community Leaders at Annual Military Impact Summit 2025 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MCON , the nation's largest celebration of military culture, today announced the speaker lineup and agenda for its Military Impact Summit (MIS), the premier gathering for organizations committed to supporting service members, veterans, and military families. Scheduled for October 23, 2025, at the MCON conference in Las Vegas, the summit will equip attendees with the insights, connections, and strategies needed to drive meaningful impact.In an ever-evolving landscape, military personnel require ongoing support—both during and after service.The summit will feature four key themes:1. Career Development & Workforce Integration: Best practices for hiring, retaining, and upskilling military talent.2. Entrepreneurship & Business Growth: Resources, funding, and networks available for veteran-owned businesses.3. Family & Community Support: Programs that strengthen military families and improve quality of life.4. Brand Partnerships & Impact: How companies can effectively engage in military support initiatives.A key focus of the summit is veteran entrepreneurship. According to a recent report, veteran founders accounted for 8% of new businesses in 2023, a significant increase from the previous year. Yet, the rate of veteran business ownership has been in a generational decline, with younger veterans starting businesses at lower rates than their non-veteran peers. The summit will address these trends with a featured presentation on “Veteran Entrepreneurship: From Service to Startup Success,” offering practical advice and highlighting key resources to help service members translate their leadership and skills into thriving businesses.“At Hire Heroes USA, we know that supporting service members and their families goes beyond a simple thank-you—it requires action, resources, and shared commitment. The Military Impact Summit is a powerful platform to spotlight best practices and partnerships that truly make a difference. I’m honored to join leaders across sectors to discuss how we can translate the unique skills of our military community into lasting career success, thriving businesses, and stronger families,” said Charlotte Creech, Chief Program Officer, Hire Heroes USA.Distinguished speakers participating in the summit include:JoAnne Bass: Former Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force.Charlotte Creech: Chief Program Officer, Hire Heroes USA.Mona Dexter: Vice President, Military & Veteran Affairs, Comcast NBCUniversal.Stephen Saunders: Chief Development Officer, Elizabeth Dole Foundation.Honorable Patrick J. Murphy: Army Veteran, Producer, Former Congressman, and 32nd Under Secretary of the Army and Chief Management OfficerPenny Bolden: Vice President, Brand Partnerships, Blue Star Families.Mike Sherbakov: General Partner & Co-Founder, The Veteran Fund.CAPT Dan Goldenberg, U.S. Navy(ret.): President, Call of Duty Endowment.The Military Impact Summit aims to move "Beyond Gratitude" and inspire concrete action, demonstrating how the military community is a strategic national asset that can drive innovation and economic growth."The military community doesn't need more empty thank-yous—we need actionable solutions and real partnerships that create lasting change. The Military Impact Summit brings together the decision-makers, innovators, and advocates who are actually moving the needle on veteran employment, entrepreneurship, and family support”, said Waco Hoover, one of the founders of MCON. “This isn't about feel-good conversations; it's about connecting the people who have resources with the people who have solutions, so we can turn military experience into economic power and community strength. When we gather this level of leadership in one room, real impact happens—and that's what our community deserves,"

