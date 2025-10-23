MCON Formally Joins Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation’s Johnny Micheal Spann Ally

GWOTMF location Washington, D.C.

We are deeply humbled and honored to have MCON standing tall beside us as our ally program enters a new era.” — President and CEO Michael “Rod” Rodríguez, GWOTMF

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today MCON announced that it has formally affiliated with the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation through its Johnny Micheal Spann Ally Program. Johnny Micheal “Mike” Spann was a CIA officer and former Marine who became the first American casualty in the Global War on Terrorism on November 25, 2001. On his application to join the CIA, Mike stated his commitment to action, responsibility, and leadership and personified these principles in his sacrificial devotion to the country. The Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation ( GWOTMF ) ally program named in honor of Spann ensures all its allies are similarly exemplifying these traits in their collaboration with the Foundation.“We are deeply humbled and honored to have MCON standing tall beside us as our ally program enters a new era,” said Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation President and CEO Michael “Rod” Rodríguez. “The Foundation will continue to look to MCON as a force multiplier for building a sacred Memorial where all who served and sacrificed in this conflict, and those impacted by it, can honor, heal, be empowered, and unite. At the same time, our Foundation knows that respect and reciprocity are the foundations of every strong alliance, and we are proud to commit to help MCON in their essential work, as well.”As an ally, the organization’s participation in GWOTMF work might look different. But a commitment to action must undergird the relationship. Allies understand the importance of the Foundation’s work of honoring all who have served and sacrificed in the Global War on Terrorism, and they recognize their role in achieving this mission.Each ally takes their own initiative to use their networks and platforms to help educate our Nation on the legacy and impact of the Global War on Terrorism, as well as the Foundation’s mission and work. MCON has worked with the GWOTMF over the past 3 years to showcase their programs at national events in the U.S. and internationally, at the most recent MCON Tokyo. MCON aims to act as a force multiplier for the GWOTMF's efforts to build a sacred National Global War on Terrorism Memorial in Washington, D.C. The organization also commits to using its platforms and networks, including showcasing GWOTMF programs at national and international events like MCON Tokyo, to amplify the Foundation's mission and educate the nation on the legacy of the Global War on Terrorism."The Johnny Michael Spann Ally Program represents exactly what MCON stands for—ensuring that service and sacrifice are never forgotten, and that we actively support the mission to honor those who gave everything in the Global War on Terror”, said Waco Hoover, Co-founder of MCON. “Johnny Michael Spann was the first American killed in Afghanistan, a CIA officer who embodied the courage and commitment that defines our military community. By joining this program, MCON commits to using our platform to amplify the Foundation's mission and help build a memorial that will ensure future generations understand the true cost of freedom. Our community deserves more than gratitude—we deserve lasting recognition, and this memorial will provide that for service members who made the ultimate sacrifice and the millions who served alongside them."For more information on the Johnny Micheal Spann Ally Program, and specific things the Foundation expects of its allies, click here.About the Global War on Terrorism Memorial FoundationFormed in 2015 by veterans, military spouses, and supportive Americans, the Global War on Terrorism (GWOT) Memorial Foundation is the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization designated by Congress to lead the effort to plan, fund, and build the GWOT Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Our sole mission is to construct an inclusive place of honor for both uniformed and non-uniformed personnel who served and sacrificed as part of global counterterrorism operations since September 11th, 2001. The Memorial will be a place for Americans to honor, heal, be empowered, and unite. The Memorial is being funded entirely by donations; by law no federal government funding will be used. All donations are 100% tax deductible. Learn more by visiting our website at https://www.gwotmemorialfoundation.org/ About MCONMCON is the premier event dedicated to uniting the military community, bringing together veterans, service members, and military families for an epic weekend of celebration, resources, and meaningful connection. Created by veterans, MCON hosts special programs like the MCON Health summit and Defense Tech sessions to drive positive change and innovation within the community. It serves as a movement to celebrate the resilience, leadership, and entrepreneurial spirit shaped by military service. Learn more by visiting out website at www.mcon.live

