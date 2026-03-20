CollegeAPP Updates Largest Adult Learner Database: New Intent Models, Millions of Records & Added Program Interest

CollegeAPP data shares insights on U.S. adult learner population

Update identifies 63.6M adults with intent to enroll and adds 12M verified cell records, enhancing precision for higher ed recruitment and workforce outreach.

LOS ANGELES, CO, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CollegeAPP, the leading person-level predictive analytics provider for higher education and workforce development, today announced a significant expansion of its platform. The company announced its semi-annual update of their flagship Intent to Enroll models in each of the 50 states. The new models are based on surveys completed over the past two years – including the thousands that have been completed since the last update in summer 2025.“We pledged continuous innovation to our partners and the marketplace,” said Kayce O’Brien, Vice President of the company’s Community and Advocacy division. “And our data science team continues to deliver on that promise. While other colleges and universities are at the mercy of nearly daily changes in the digital advertising marketplace, our partners can depend on having the most accurate, stable and up-to-date signals of adult enrollment intent in the industry.”The new models show that nearly 63.6 million American adults have intent to enroll in education or training in the next two years. Of that number, more than 68% either have some college and no degree or no post-secondary education experience at all.Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Andy Carlson, commented, “We’ve been shining a light on the ‘no college’ (NCND) population for more than a year. They’re often overlooked given the attention and resources paid to stop outs for re-enrollment. Our partners are seeing that NCND is equally viable for recruitment and enrollment. More than 6,200 NCND Michiganders enrolled in community colleges in just six months because they were included in the Michigan Reconnect outreach campaign.”The database update features the launch of a new Hospitality and Tourism Program Interest Model. That marks the tenth education pathway, program level model the company has developed to create precise audiences for the exacting needs of the post-secondary ecosystem. More than 60% of CollegeAPP campaigns now utilize program interest models in conjunction with Intent to Enroll, which is driving higher engagement lower-costs for colleges and workforce centered programs.“Over the past month we have created hundreds of custom audiences for niche programs,” said CollegeAPP CEO Jack MacKenzie. “Whether its skilled trades for workforce development programs, an array of programs in healthcare and allied health, or other high demand occupations programs such IT/Cyber, CollegeAPP is fueling successful adult student campaigns in every state in the country. Our vision of increased education attainment among the adult population is well on its way.”The company also noted that the CollegeAPP database has been enhanced with more than 12 million new and verified cell phone records. This new data improves digital media match rates for our partners and allows for greater reach of CollegeAPP campaigns."We don't just look at who enrolled in the past; we predict who intends to enroll in the future," said Sean Godlewski, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President. "By updating our entire data infrastructure and adding the Hospitality vertical, we are giving our partners the most current and actionable 'person-level' intelligence available in the market today. This is about ensuring the right message reaches the right person at the moment they are ready to take action."About CollegeAPPCollegeAPP is a data analytics service that helps higher education institutions identify and recruit potential adult students. By leveraging proprietary predictive analytics and person-level data, CollegeAPP provides colleges and universities with the insights needed to find adults who have the Intent and capacity to return to school, making education more accessible to workforce-ready populations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.