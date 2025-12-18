CollegeAPP Reports Breakout 2025 Growth, Expanded Strategic Capabilities

For a second year in a row, CollegeAPP was named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list. New insights—and actionable strategies—on adult learner motivations and obstacles to enrollment CollegeAPP is a data analytics service company serving the higher education and workforce development sector

Milestones across product, data, and talent fuel CollegeAPP’s continued leadership in person-level predictive analytics for higher ed and workforce development

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CollegeAPP , a leading data analytics platform specialized in identifying and recruiting prospective learners, today announced a series of major milestones achieved throughout 2025. This year marked a period of substantial growth and innovation for the company, highlighted by key product enhancements, national recognition on the Inc. 5000 list, and strategic moves designed to position the organization for continued success in 2026.CollegeAPP has solidified its position as a leader in adult learner recruitment by releasing significant innovations to its data platform. Throughout 2025, the company introduced nine new Program Interest Models, offering institutions granular targeting capabilities for specific academic pathways ranging from Health Care to Skilled Trades. Additionally, the platform now features expanded military-connected data points, enabling institutions to better identify and serve the more than 15.2 million adults with military affiliations. A comprehensive nationwide database refresh has also increased the total adult consumer count to more than 263 million individuals, ensuring partners have access to the most current and robust prospect pipeline available.In November, CollegeAPP released its latest innovation, Motivations and Obstacles to Enrollment, which unlocks a new category of impact for its growing partner community. New insights on trends and emerging opportunities for adult learners is now available in CollegeAPP’s recently released report, Mapping Motivation: What Drives (and Derails) Adult Learners This commitment to data excellence and client outcomes contributed to CollegeAPP being again named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list. This recognition places CollegeAPP among the fastest-growing private companies in America, underscoring the increasing importance of leveraging person-level predictive models and robust data to power outcomes for higher education and workforce development.To support the accelerated growth and impact, CollegeAPP has implemented strategic updates to enhance client success and advocacy. The company announced the formation of a dedicated team focused on building communities of practice and resources to power CollegeAPP’s collective impact on higher education and workforce development. This new division will be led by current CollegeAPP leaders and higher education advocates, Kayce O’Brien, who will serve as Vice President, and Hannah McNamee, as Director. Additionally, CollegeAPP welcomed Amanda Johannsen as the new Director of Partner Success. Johannsen brings extensive experience in higher education and client success leadership. She will champion the client experience, focusing on improved partner satisfaction, outcomes, and success.As CollegeAPP looks ahead to 2026, continued investments in data, technology, and talent position the company to further strengthen how institutions identify, engage, and enroll adult learners. In early 2026, CollegeAPP—alongside Lumina Foundation, Strada Education Network, and CAEL—will release Intent Matters 2.0 , expanding upon the original 2022 study of more than 100,000 adults to reflect insights from a nationally representative sample of over 320,000 adults across the United States.###About CollegeAPPCollegeAPP is a data analytics service that helps higher education institutions identify and recruit potential adult students. By leveraging proprietary predictive analytics and person-level data, CollegeAPP provides colleges and universities with the insights needed to find adults who have the Intent and capacity to return to school, making education more accessible to workforce-ready populations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.