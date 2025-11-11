CollegeAPP Adds Adult Learner Obstacles and Motivations to Most Comprehensive Higher Ed & Workforce Development Database

CollegeAPP is a data analytics service company serving the higher education and workforce development sectors Jack MacKenzie, CollegeAPP Founder & CEO

Newest Data Will Create the First-Ever, Person-Level Messaging Hierarchy for Adult-Targeted Communication and Outreach

Is someone motivated by the desire to change careers? Are they held back because they are intimidated by the process of enrolling? Or because of childcare? Now we know—and so do our partners.” — CollegeAPP Founder and CEO Jack MacKenzie

LA CAñADA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CollegeAPP , which has completed an unprecedented 320,000 surveys with potential adult learners, is introducing the most important contribution yet to national, state and institutional efforts to educate, re-enroll and train the millions of American adults who have intent to enroll in life changing programs. With the national release of the company’s proprietary Motivations and Obstacles models, education and training partners will have the ability to craft and deliver targeted messages to address person-specific obstacles and support person-specific motivations to individual intent-driven adult learners.“Surveys are filled out one at a time.” said CollegeAPP Founder and CEO Jack MacKenzie. “From day one, we knew we had to approach the adult-learner challenge and opportunity patiently. Intent to enroll, institutional preference and modality were our priority. Those OG models created newfound efficiency in marketing campaigns. Program interest models were next. Those nine predictive models, ranging from skilled trades to IT/Cyber to healthcare, added another layer of rigor to audience creation and person-level targeting. Now we can address campaign messaging. Is someone motivated by the desire to change careers? Are they held back because they are intimidated by the process of enrolling? Or because of childcare concerns? Now we know – and so do our partners.”The models being released include the following potential obstacles to enrollment:- Financial- Time Constraints- Difficulty of Enrolling- Difficulty of Subject Matter- Feeling of Not BelongingHere are the predictive models for Motivations to Enroll:- To Gain Skills in Current Career- To Change Careers- For the Interest of Learning/Self-Improvement- To Make Loved Ones ProudCollegeAPP Co-Founder and Executive Vice President Sean Godlewski, who has placed and managed hundreds of campaigns for CollegeAPP partners, says the company’s offering is now as robust as any consumer vertical in the country. “This is how presidential campaigns and highly sophisticated marketers in public policy, consumer goods, and automotive save money and increase success,” Godlewski said. “It always starts with intent to take action, then moves to product differentiation and preference, capped with messaging precision.”CollegeAPP began asking about a variety of Obstacles and Motivations in 2023. CollegeAPP Vice President for Analytics Michiel Besseling notes a critical aspect of the survey design and the data science that followed. “We approached it methodically by asking the questions of those adults who already signaled their intent to enroll in education and training. Because of that, intent is built into the eventual models.”CollegeAPP continues to be the only firm in higher education and workforce training that can accurately predict who intends to enroll in the future, which programs they are most interested in and what type of messaging will resonate.“We aren’t looking for personas or a replication of historical enrollments,” said Sean Godlewski, EVP of CollegeAPP. “The marketing ecosystem seems focused on the past which means it will repeat years of mistakes. Instead, we focus on future intent – what will happen – and that has created a much smarter strategy for our higher ed and workforce development partners.”###About CollegeAPPCollegeAPP is a data analytics service company serving the higher education sector. CollegeAPP works with more than 275 colleges and universities to identify and recruit potential students among the adult population. Using proprietary predictive analytics algorithms, CollegeAPPs interactive, proprietary adult learner dashboard allows clients to dynamically create target audiences and launch marketing campaigns to enhance recruitment and enrollment efficiency.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.