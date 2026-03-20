I-10 shines in El Paso
March 19, 2026
By Lauren Macias-Cervantes
El Paso — A landscaping project in East El Paso has illuminated the beauty of the region along I-10.
With a flip of a switch, lighting features on the I-10 aesthetic project turned on permanently during a ceremonial lighting in March.
El Paso District 7 City Representative Lily Limon invited constituents and County Commissioner Iliana Holguin for the inauguration.
The landscape project started back in September of 2024 and consists of decorative amenities and lighting features on one segment of I-10.
Funded through TxDOT’s green ribbon program, the project encompasses 15 locations. Improvements include concrete planters, river rocks and a steel Franklin Mountains structure. The Franklin Mountains State Park is the largest state park in an urban setting.
Features have LED backlighting and color changing spotlights. Planters also have color changing star medallions. The star is a significant landmark for the city as it has a massive manmade illuminated Star on the Mountain that has been lit for more than 80 years for various causes.
Also part of the project, two sun beam sculptures that have color change LED lights mounted under each panel. El Paso is known as the “sun city” because it is one of the sunniest cities in the United States, averaging 300 sunny days a year.
I-10 is a critical connection for commerce that fuels economic development, growth, and stability from coast to coast. TxDOT is currently working on multiple improvements to this vital stretch of interstate.
A two-phase, 11-mile widening project includes the reconstruction and widening of I-10 from four-lanes to a six-lane divided freeway. It also includes a new interchange and the construction of a new underpass with accompanying bypass lanes.
TxDOT is also working to increase clearance at existing overpasses. Entrance and exit ramps will soon be reversed to help prevent traffic from backing up on the main lanes. Combined the two phases of the I-10 project include construction or reconstruction of more than 30 bridges.
There have also been multiple safety improvements on the interstate, including LED, wrong-way signs at exit ramps. These signs will alert drivers going the wrong way to get them to stop.
The project also includes safety lighting and the installation of high mast lighting along the newly widened section. This will improve visibility for drivers. Technology system upgrades include dynamic digital messaging signs and closed-circuit cameras, making it easier to monitor traffic and alert drivers.
TxDOT recognizes the importance of this roadway to the people of El Paso, the state of Texas and the nation. The agency continues to work on ways it can improve safety and connectivity in this region and across the state.
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