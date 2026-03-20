I-10 shines in El Paso

March 19, 2026

By Lauren Macias-Cervantes

El Paso — A landscaping project in East El Paso has illuminated the beauty of the region along I-10.

With a flip of a switch, lighting features on the I-10 aesthetic project turned on permanently during a ceremonial lighting in March.

El Paso District 7 City Representative Lily Limon invited constituents and County Commissioner Iliana Holguin for the inauguration.

The landscape project started back in September of 2024 and consists of decorative amenities and lighting features on one segment of I-10.

Funded through TxDOT’s green ribbon program, the project encompasses 15 locations. Improvements include concrete planters, river rocks and a steel Franklin Mountains structure. The Franklin Mountains State Park is the largest state park in an urban setting.

Features have LED backlighting and color changing spotlights. Planters also have color changing star medallions. The star is a significant landmark for the city as it has a massive manmade illuminated Star on the Mountain that has been lit for more than 80 years for various causes.