New funding approved for rail grade separation projects in Texas

AUSTIN – The Texas Transportation Commission approved $160.4 million in state funds for rail grade separation projects across Texas that will help improve safety, provide congestion relief and boost economic development in communities that have significant rail activity.

The funding, from the Off System Rail Grade Separation State Fund Program, will go toward five projects in Amarillo, Laredo, San Antonio and Houston. Approved by the 2025 Texas Legislature, it was created to help local governments eliminate at-grade crossings, reduce congestion, improve emergency response times and enhance freight network efficiency.

“By removing any interaction between trains and traffic on the road, we can help save lives, reduce delays and strengthen the economic competitiveness of our communities,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “We deeply appreciate the Texas Legislature for establishing and funding the Off System Grade Separation Program. Their leadership and investment make it possible for communities across the state to address long standing rail-roadway conflicts and build safer, more resilient transportation networks.”

The Commission also reserved $89.6 million from the program as matching funds to leverage potential federal grant funding. The Commission retains full discretion to allocate reserved funds after federal grant decisions are made.

The projects were awarded after a rigorous scoring and review process and include the following: