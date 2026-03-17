Help protect vulnerable road users

AUSTIN – Spring brings out walkers, cyclists and drivers to enjoy the beauty across the state. No matter how you explore Texas, we can help each other stay safe on the road.

Texans take care of their neighbors, but far too often people forget to do that when they are behind the wheel. TxDOT is urging everyone to always follow the law and drive like a Texan: kind, courteous and safe.

“We continue to see an increase in the number of crashes involving pedestrians or cyclists each year,” TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams said. “All of us share a responsibility to watch out for each other, but people on foot or riding a bike are most at risk for serious injury or worse in a crash with a car, which means drivers must be extra vigilant.”

Reality of crashes

Crashes involving bicyclists and pedestrians are preventable if everyone follows the rules of the road. That didn’t happen for 26-year-old Bryan Kight in 2024. He was struck in an Austin bike lane by a driver turning left. He needed major reconstructive surgeries and several months of recuperation to regain mobility.

Kight is joining TxDOT this spring urging Texans to come together, follow traffic laws and prevent these senseless tragedies.

The data

In 2024, 852 cyclists and pedestrians were killed in crashes on Texas roads, accounting for more than 20 percent of all traffic fatalities. There were 6,095 crashes involving pedestrians and 2,761 crashes involving bicyclists.

In early 2025, there were 1,372 traffic crashes involving pedestrians in Texas and 527 traffic crashes involving bicyclists. In these crashes, 186 people were killed.

Know and follow the rules for sharing the road

TxDOT’s Drive like a Texan traffic safety initiative will remind Texans to Be Safe. Drive Smart. by providing safety tips to protect vulnerable road users.

If you’re driving

Stop and yield for pedestrians, cyclists and other vulnerable road users in crosswalks

Give bikes space and pass at a safe distance

Yield when turning and always look twice for pedestrians and cyclists

Follow the posted speed limit and adjust your speed to conditions

If you’re walking

Cross the street only at crosswalks and intersections

Stick to sidewalks, but if none exists, walk facing traffic on the left side unless it is obstructed or unsafe

If you’re biking

Stop at red lights and stop signs

Ride in the same direction as traffic and use bike lanes or ride as near as possible to the right-hand curb

Use hand signals for turns or stops

Equip your bike with lights at night, using a white light on the front and a red light or reflector on the back

At events across the state, the campaign will leverage an interactive virtual reality experience to give participants firsthand experience navigating traffic scenarios that can be dangerous for pedestrians and bicyclists.

This Be Safe. Drive Smart. campaign is an important part of TxDOT’s Drive like a Texan: Kind. Courteous. Safe. initiative. Drive like a Texan is about embracing the pride, camaraderie and responsibility of being a Texan on the road. By making thoughtful choices, we can all help keep each other safe. Learn more at Drive Like a Texan.