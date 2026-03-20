What are the 5 types of hallucinations?



Hallucinations are when you sense things that aren’t really there. The five primary types are auditory, visual, olfactory, gustatory, and tactile hallucinations. Each type affects your senses in different ways and can be a sign of a mental health condition.

Understanding hallucinations

Hallucinations can be distressing, but knowing the different types can help you or someone you care about find the right support. Here’s a clear guide to the five primary types:

1. Auditory hallucinations

What it is: Hearing voices or sounds that others can’t hear.

Common experiences: Voices may vary in gender, language, and tone. Some people hear music, animal noises, or background sounds like chatting or traffic.

More information: Hearing voices and mental health.

2. Visual hallucinations

What it is: Seeing things that aren’t there.

Common experiences: This could be people, shapes, lights, or patterns.

3. Olfactory hallucinations

What it is: Smelling things that have no physical source.

Common experiences: Often described as strange or unpleasant odours.

4. Gustatory hallucinations

What it is: Tasting things that aren’t present.

Common experiences: Unusual or unpleasant tastes with no clear cause.

5. Tactile (somatic) hallucinations

What it is: Feeling sensations on or in your body that aren’t real.

Common experiences: Feeling touched when no one is there, or sensations like crawling on the skin.

Variations and personal experiences

Hallucinations can be positive, negative, or neutral. Some people experience sensations inside or outside their body, and cultural or spiritual beliefs may shape how these experiences are understood. Everyone’s experience is unique.

Find support and learn more

If you or someone you know is experiencing hallucinations, you’re not alone. If you want to learn more about mental health and hallucinations, visit our advice and information pages or reach out to our team.