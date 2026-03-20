Lt. Col. Marvin Williams Launches Campaign for Congress

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Marvin Williams, a veteran of the United States Air Force announced he is running for New York's 4th Congressional District.

GARDEN CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lt. Col. Marvin Williams, USAF (Ret.), launched his campaign for Congress in New York’s 4th Congressional District on March 10 before a packed and energized crowd at Adelphi University, marking the beginning of a rapidly growing grassroots movement across Long Island.Supporters filled the room, with veterans, families, and first-time activists turning out in force. In the days following the launch, the campaign reported a surge in volunteer sign-ups and grassroots engagement, signaling strong early momentum.“This campaign is built on faith, family, and service,” said Williams. “I’ve spent my life serving this country, and I’m running because Long Island families deserve leadership that will fight for safer communities, a stronger economy, and a government that puts Americans first.”Williams highlighted the need for decisive leadership and a return to core American values.“We need to restore strength in Washington,” Williams said. “That means standing with law enforcement and our military, defending our communities, lowering costs for families, and making sure Long Island remains a place where people can build a future.”“Let’s be honest about what is happening,” said campaign spokesperson Woodrow Johnston. “Party bosses are trying to clear the field for a hand-picked candidate they believe they can control. That same candidate is already signaling a willingness to abandon President Trump when it becomes politically convenient.” Johnston said referring to a scheme of the Nassau County Republican Party by inserting a paper candidate to make room for someone else. Johnston continued, “That is a bait and switch. Long Island Republicans are being told one thing while the establishment works behind the scenes to deliver another.”The campaign also issued a direct challenge to Nassau County Republican leadership.“We are calling on Chairman Joe Cairo to drop this embarrassing bait and switch effort and support a candidate who actually represents the grassroots,” Johnston said. “The people of Long Island are tough and shrewd. They see through these games, and they are not going to fall for it.”“This is a movement,” Johnston said. “The establishment has its plans. The people have Marvin Williams.”

Launch Video

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