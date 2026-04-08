Marvin Williams Files Petition Signatures for Ballot Access, Campaign Confident if there is Fair Process

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Marvin Williams, USAF has officially filed petition signatures to secure placement on the Republican primary ballot in New York’s 4th Congressional District

Marvin Williams is a proud Republican, a veteran, and a descendant of slavery who believes deeply in the American Dream” — Woodrow Johnston

GARDEN CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lt. Col. Marvin Williams, USAF (Ret.), has officially filed petition signatures to secure placement on the Republican primary ballot in New York’s 4th Congressional District, marking a major milestone for a campaign built on grassroots support across Long Island.The Williams campaign submitted signatures gathered directly from voters throughout the district and expressed confidence that, in a fair and transparent process, the campaign will qualify for the ballot.“We went out and earned this the right way,” said Williams. “We built support person by person, community by community. That is what this process is supposed to look like.”Campaign leadership emphasized that Williams is the only candidate in the race currently running a fully operational, serious campaign.“Marvin Williams is the only candidate with a real campaign, a real organization, and real momentum,” said campaign spokesperson Woodrow Johnston. “We have already raised six figures and built a grassroots operation that is growing every day.”Johnston contrasted Williams’ campaign with his only declared primary opponent.“Our opponent, John A. DeGrace does not even have a functioning campaign website,” Johnston said. “This looks exactly like what it is, a placeholder candidate while party insiders try to keep their options open.”The campaign also issued a direct call to Nassau County Republican leadership to support a candidate who has already demonstrated viability.“We are calling on Chairman Joe Cairo and the Nassau County Republican Party to get behind this movement,” Johnston said. “The voters are engaged, the infrastructure is in place, and the momentum is real.”Johnston also addressed the broader implications of any attempt to deny ballot access. “Marvin Williams is a proud Republican, a veteran, and a descendant of slavery who believes deeply in the American Dream,” Johnston said. “He stands for voter ID, election integrity, and the SAVE AMERICA Act because he believes in fair and secure elections.”“If a candidate like that goes out, follows the law, earns signatures, and is still denied access, it will be perceived by many as a modern Jim Crow outcome,” Johnston continued. “That is a narrative the left will seize immediately, and it is entirely avoidable by simply allowing a fair and legitimate process to play out.”Williams reiterated that his campaign is focused on earning support and winning on the merits.“This campaign is about opportunity, accountability, and standing up for the people of Long Island,” Williams said. “We believe in the process, and we are confident we will be on the ballot.”

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