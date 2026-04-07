FREEDOM CAUCUS FUND ENDORSES LT. COL. DAVID FLIPPO (RET.) FOR CONGRESS (NV-2)

Logo for Flippo Campaign

Lt. Col. David Flippo, the America First warrior & Republican candidate for NV-CD2, announced today that he has secured endorsement of the Freedom Caucus Fund.

David Flippo has demonstrated unwavering commitment to limited government, fiscal responsibility, border security, and the protection of our constitutional rights.” — Freedom Caucus Fund

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lt. Col. David Flippo (Ret.), the America First warrior and Republican candidate for Nevada’s 2nd Congressional District, proudly announced today that he has secured the powerful endorsement of the Freedom Caucus Fund.This endorsement from one of the most influential conservative organizations in the country sends a clear message: David Flippo is the principled, no-compromise fighter Nevada needs to replace retiring Congressman Mark Amodei and deliver real results in Washington.In their official statement, the Freedom Caucus Fund declared:“The Freedom Caucus Fund is proud to endorse David Flippo for Congress in Nevada’s 2nd Congressional District. As a principled conservative fighter who always puts America First, David Flippo has demonstrated unwavering commitment to limited government, fiscal responsibility, border security, and the protection of our constitutional rights. In a time when DC politicians all too often compromise with radical left Democrats, David Flippo is ready to deliver bold, no-nonsense leadership our country desperately needs. We urge all freedom-loving voters in Nevada’s 2nd CD to support David Flippo in the June 9th Republican primary election.”Lt. Col. Flippo responded on X:“Honored to officially be endorsed by the @FreedomCFund -- they know that I am an America First fighter, I will stand with @realDonaldTrump , and I will never let conservatives down!”This high-profile endorsement from the Freedom Caucus Fund adds to Flippo’s rapidly growing coalition of prominent conservative warriors, which already includes Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, Ambassador Ric Grenell, Congressman Abe Hamadeh, Congressman Eric Burlison, Congressman Eli Crane, former Congressman Matt Gaetz, Brandon Herrera (Trump-endorsed Republican nominee for TX-23), Former Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino, Turning Point Action, CPAC, Gun Owners of America, Combat Veterans for Congress, Sheriff Joe Arpaio, Congressman Paul Gosar, Moms for America Action, Wayne Allyn Root, former Sheriff Richard Mack, and Nevada Young Republicans.

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