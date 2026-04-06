FLIPPO BUILDS CONSERVATIVE ENDORSEMENT COALITION AS ESTABLISHMENT RALLIES BEHIND CAREER POLITICIAN SETTELMEYER

Logo for Flippo Campaign David Flippo Headshot

Congressional candidate David Flippo has assembled one of the most formidable endorsement coalitions in the country.

We are building a coalition that will secure the border, defend the Second Amendment, and stand with President Trump. The establishment has made their choice. Now the voters will make theirs.” — David Flippo

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Congressional candidate David Flippo has assembled one of the most formidable endorsement coalitions in the country, uniting Trump-endorsed Members of Congress, national conservative organizations, Nevada grassroots leaders, law enforcement officials, and military veterans behind his campaign in Nevada’s 2nd Congressional District.The contrast is clear. Flippo has consolidated the America First movement. James Settelmeyer is a career politician that the establishment is rallying behind.TRUMP-ENDORSED MEMBERS OF CONGRESS RALLY BEHIND FLIPPOFlippo has earned the backing of multiple sitting Members of Congress aligned with President Trump, including:Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (endorsed by President Trump)Congressman Eli Crane (endorsed by President Trump)Congressman Abe Hamadeh (endorsed by President Trump)Congressman Eric Burlison (endorsed by President Trump)Congressman Paul Gosar (endorsed by President Trump)Congressman Trent Kelly (endorsed by President Trump)Flippo has also secured support from former Members of Congress, including former Congressman Matt Gaetz and former Congressman Jeff Duncan.NATIONAL CONSERVATIVE ORGANIZATIONS LINE UPMajor national organizations backing Flippo include:Gun Owners of AmericaTurning Point ActionMoms for AmericaVeterans for America FirstCPAC formerly known as the American Conservative UnionOil and Gas Workers AssociationCombat Vets for CongressNEVADA GRASSROOTS AND LOCAL LEADERS DRIVE MOMENTUMFlippo’s strength is grounded in Nevada, with endorsements from:Washoe County Republican PartyWashoe County Republican AssemblyNevada Young RepublicansAmerican Restoration ProjectChurchill County Young RepublicansAlongside conservative Nevada leaders:Former State Senator Elizabeth HelgelienFormer Assemblyman John MooreLyon County Commissioner Robert JacobsenLAW ENFORCEMENT AND BORDER SECURITY LEADERS BACK FLIPPOFlippo has secured endorsements from nationally recognized law enforcement leaders:Sheriff Joe ArpaioFormer ICE Field Commander Greg BovinoSheriff Richard MackINFLUENCERS AND MEDIA FIGURES AMPLIFY THE MOVEMENTFlippo’s campaign continues to gain traction with major conservative voices:Gunther EaglemanRadio Host Wayne Allyn RootRadio Host Steve SanchezCongressional Nominee Brandon Herrera (endorsed by President Trump)Jack Francis of Red Eagle PoliticsAmerica First InsightsThe Calvin Coolidge ProjectRick Green, Founder and President of Patriots AcademyDavid Barton, Founder of Wall BuildersMILITARY AND NATIONAL SECURITY LEADERSHIPFlippo, a 24-year Air Force combat veteran, has unified a strong coalition of military leaders, including Lieutenant Colonel Allen West and Special Forces veteran Lieutenant Colonel Bill Conrad, who withdrew from the race to endorse Flippo.Additional national security support includes former Acting Director of National Intelligence and Ambassador Ric Grenell.CLEAR CHOICE IN NV-02David Flippo has built a coalition of grassroots conservatives, Trump-aligned leaders, and proven fighters.James Settelmeyer is a career politician backed by the establishment.Nevada voters now face a clear choice between the America First movement and the political status quo.STATEMENT FROM DAVID FLIPPO“This campaign has united the America First movement across the country and right here in Nevada,” said Flippo. “We are building a coalition that will secure the border, defend the Second Amendment, and stand with President Trump. The establishment has made their choice. Now the voters will make theirs.”

David Flippo for Congress 2026

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