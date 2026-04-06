FLIPPO BUILDS CONSERVATIVE ENDORSEMENT COALITION AS ESTABLISHMENT RALLIES BEHIND CAREER POLITICIAN SETTELMEYER
Congressional candidate David Flippo has assembled one of the most formidable endorsement coalitions in the country.
The contrast is clear. Flippo has consolidated the America First movement. James Settelmeyer is a career politician that the establishment is rallying behind.
TRUMP-ENDORSED MEMBERS OF CONGRESS RALLY BEHIND FLIPPO
Flippo has earned the backing of multiple sitting Members of Congress aligned with President Trump, including:
Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (endorsed by President Trump)
Congressman Eli Crane (endorsed by President Trump)
Congressman Abe Hamadeh (endorsed by President Trump)
Congressman Eric Burlison (endorsed by President Trump)
Congressman Paul Gosar (endorsed by President Trump)
Congressman Trent Kelly (endorsed by President Trump)
Flippo has also secured support from former Members of Congress, including former Congressman Matt Gaetz and former Congressman Jeff Duncan.
NATIONAL CONSERVATIVE ORGANIZATIONS LINE UP
Major national organizations backing Flippo include:
Gun Owners of America
Turning Point Action
Moms for America
Veterans for America First
CPAC formerly known as the American Conservative Union
Oil and Gas Workers Association
Combat Vets for Congress
NEVADA GRASSROOTS AND LOCAL LEADERS DRIVE MOMENTUM
Flippo’s strength is grounded in Nevada, with endorsements from:
Washoe County Republican Party
Washoe County Republican Assembly
Nevada Young Republicans
American Restoration Project
Churchill County Young Republicans
Alongside conservative Nevada leaders:
Former State Senator Elizabeth Helgelien
Former Assemblyman John Moore
Lyon County Commissioner Robert Jacobsen
LAW ENFORCEMENT AND BORDER SECURITY LEADERS BACK FLIPPO
Flippo has secured endorsements from nationally recognized law enforcement leaders:
Sheriff Joe Arpaio
Former ICE Field Commander Greg Bovino
Sheriff Richard Mack
INFLUENCERS AND MEDIA FIGURES AMPLIFY THE MOVEMENT
Flippo’s campaign continues to gain traction with major conservative voices:
Gunther Eagleman
Radio Host Wayne Allyn Root
Radio Host Steve Sanchez
Congressional Nominee Brandon Herrera (endorsed by President Trump)
Jack Francis of Red Eagle Politics
America First Insights
The Calvin Coolidge Project
Rick Green, Founder and President of Patriots Academy
David Barton, Founder of Wall Builders
MILITARY AND NATIONAL SECURITY LEADERSHIP
Flippo, a 24-year Air Force combat veteran, has unified a strong coalition of military leaders, including Lieutenant Colonel Allen West and Special Forces veteran Lieutenant Colonel Bill Conrad, who withdrew from the race to endorse Flippo.
Additional national security support includes former Acting Director of National Intelligence and Ambassador Ric Grenell.
CLEAR CHOICE IN NV-02
David Flippo has built a coalition of grassroots conservatives, Trump-aligned leaders, and proven fighters.
James Settelmeyer is a career politician backed by the establishment.
Nevada voters now face a clear choice between the America First movement and the political status quo.
STATEMENT FROM DAVID FLIPPO
“This campaign has united the America First movement across the country and right here in Nevada,” said Flippo. “We are building a coalition that will secure the border, defend the Second Amendment, and stand with President Trump. The establishment has made their choice. Now the voters will make theirs.”
Woodrow Johnston
David Flippo for Nevada
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David Flippo for Congress 2026
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