Georgia SoftWorks Releases Modernization Platform for Legacy Warehouse Terminal Emulation Systems

Georgia SoftWorks Smart Screen

New tool allows distribution centers to update green screen interfaces on SAP, Oracle, and WMS platforms without replacing backend systems

For many warehouses, replacing a backend system is simply not an option," said Lisa Trent, Georgia SoftWorks. "GSW ConnectBot modernizes the worker interface without touching the underlying system.” — Lisa Trent

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Georgia SoftWorks has released GSW ConnectBot Terminal Emulation Screen Modernization, a platform that enables warehouse and supply chain operators to update the user interfaces of legacy "green screen" terminal emulation applications without modifying underlying backend systems.The release addresses a widespread challenge in distribution and logistics operations: aging text-based interfaces that require extensive employee training and contribute to data-entry errors, yet replacing the backend systems that power them — including SAP, Oracle, Infios, and other warehouse management systems (WMS) — carries significant cost and operational risk.GSW ConnectBot works through client-side customization using HTML and JavaScript, allowing IT teams to convert traditional character-based screens into touch-optimized layouts. Updated interfaces can include graphical buttons, color coding, input validation logic, and step-by-step workflow guidance — changes that are visible to the end user without any modification to the host application or its underlying database.The platform targets Android mobile devices deployed in warehouse environments and is designed to reduce new-hire training time and minimize picking and receiving errors."Many warehouse systems are operationally sound, but the interface becomes a barrier for today's workforce," said Lisa Trent, Georgia SoftWorks. "Organizations can now modernize the user experience without the cost or disruption of a full system replacement."The platform is available now. Organizations interested in a demonstration can contact Georgia SoftWorks directly

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