Georgia SoftWorks, Mobilis and AccuSpeechMobile confirms major Voice Automation interest at Zebra NALA SKO/CPS 2026

Georgia SoftWorks Logo Georgia SoftWorks - Chief Engineer Luke Batko, DIrector of Sales - Mark Slocumb and Mobilis Alejandro Calero at Zebra North American Latin American Sales Kick Off - CPS - 2026 Georgia SoftWorks Director of Sales Mark Slocumb demonstrating AccuSpeech Mobile at Zebra North American Latin American Sales Kick Off CPS 2026

Voice Automation draws crowds at Zebra NALA SKO/CPS 2026 as Georgia Softworks, AccuspeechMobile & Mobilis perform live demonstrations.

Alejandro is an impressive distributor. He is knowledgeable on the sales side of the product — he's also extremely well-versed in the technical capabilities of GSW ConnectBot and AccuspeechMobile.” — Luke Batko, Chief Engineer at Georgia SoftWorks

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Georgia SoftWorks (GSW) joined partners and resellers at the Zebra North American Latin American (NALA) Sales Kick-Off 2026, held at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. The event provided a platform for GSW and its partners to demonstrate the company's voice picking capabilities and explore new opportunities across the region.Voice picking was a central focus throughout the event, with dozens of live demonstrations drawing sustained interest from attendees across multiple tables. The demonstrations showcased how warehouse workers can use voice commands to select language, confirm pick counts, and identify items — all while keeping their hands free for safer, more efficient operations. Mobilis , a Latin American distributor for Georgia SoftWorks led by Alejandro Calero, played a key role at the event, performing demonstrations and hosting productive discussions with prospective partners throughout the kick-off.The voice picking solution is powered by AccuspeechMobile , which integrates with both the GSW ConnectBot Enterprise Browser and the GSW ConnectBot Telnet and SSH client to deliver a robust, hands-free picking experience."This is the first time I met Alejandro in person, and he is an impressive distributor," said Luke Batko, Chief Engineer at Georgia SoftWorks. "He's not only knowledgeable on the sales side of the product — he's also extremely well-versed in the technical capabilities of GSW ConnectBot and AccuspeechMobile."Mark Slocumb, Director of Sales at Georgia SoftWorks, and AccuspeechMobile President Bob Bova provided actionable insights to NALA attendees on the benefits and implementation of voice picking technology."Interacting with over half a dozen Georgia SoftWorks resellers was a great opportunity to solidify relationships while discussing Latin American opportunities to expand GSW's reach," said Slocumb.Georgia SoftWorks also highlighted the cost advantages of its licensing model. Unlike many competing solutions, GSW ConnectBot offers perpetual licensing with no recurring fees — the only ongoing cost is an optional support and maintenance package.The Zebra NALA Sales Kick-Off brought together partners from across North and Latin America, and Georgia SoftWorks said it plans to build on the momentum generated at the event as it continues expanding its presence in the region.

Georgia SoftWorks ConnectBot Enterprise Browser and AccuSpeechMobile demo

