WMS Connectivity Leader Georgia SoftWorks to Exhibit at MODEX 2026 in Atlanta

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Georgia SoftWorks is joined by Mobils at Modex 2026

Supply chain professionals searching for warehouse productivity solutions will find the Georgia SoftWorks booth a must-stop. View a live GS1 barcode integration demo - it should not be missed.” — Alejandro Calero, Mobilis

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Georgia SoftWorks , a global leader in enterprise warehouse connectivity software, including Telnet/SSH server solutions, and the GSW EnterpriseBrowser for Android, will exhibit at MODEX 2026, April 13-16, 2026, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia. See live demonstrations on how GSW software integrates and enhances major Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) boosting warehouse productivity and keeping mobile devices operating without interruption across distribution centers and manufacturing floors."MODEX is where the full supply chain software ecosystem comes together," said Mark Slocumb, Sales, Georgia SoftWorks. "Exhibiting in our home state of Georgia alongside our partners at Mobilis, we look forward to showing distribution center and manufacturing professionals why enterprise-grade warehouse connectivity is the foundation every WMS deployment is built on."Joining Georgia SoftWorks at the booth will be Alejandro Calero, representing Mobilis, the company's authorized WMS mobility distributor in Mexico."I am excited to join Georgia SoftWorks at MODEX 2026 in Atlanta," said Alejandro Calero, Mobilis. "Supply chain professionals searching for warehouse productivity solutions will find the Georgia SoftWorks booth a must-stop. Attendees will see how rugged mobile devices powered by GSW ConnectBot add powerful WMS functionality across major warehouse management system brands without requiring any system upgrade — including a live GS1 barcode integration demo that should not be missed."WMS Software and Warehouse Productivity Tools on DisplayVisitors to the Georgia SoftWorks booth at MODEX 2026 in Atlanta will see live demonstrations of:- GSW ConnectBot for Android — warehouse-optimized SSH/Telnet client and Enterprise Browser for mobile devices, featuring custom barcode scanning keyboards, automatic WMS session reconnection, and persistent login for uninterrupted warehouse operations- GSW ConnectBot Voice Automation with Accuspeech Mobile — new feature demonstration showcasing hands-free voice-directed warehouse operations powered by Accuspeech Moibile integration within GSW ConnectBot, enabling voice automation for WMS workflows on Android mobile devices. Jabra headsets are being used in this demonstration. A drawing will be held to give away a Jabra headset. Drop your business card off and you could be a winner.- GS1 Barcode Integration Demo — live demonstration of GS1 standard barcode scanning powered by GSW ConnectBot on mobile devices, compatible with major WMS platforms and requiring no WMS upgrade- Dashalytics Operational Intelligence — real-time WMS activity monitoring dashboard tracking mobile device battery health, wireless connectivity performance, and warehouse productivity metrics by WMS username- GSW SSH Server for Windows — FIPS-compliant SSH server providing secure, high-availability terminal connectivity for WMS and warehouse managementenvironments- GSW Universal Terminal Server — terminal emulation software bridging legacy warehouse infrastructure with modern Android mobile devices, protecting WMS investmentsVisit Georgia SoftWorks at MODEX 2026, AtlantaDates: April 13-16, 2026Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta, GABooth: A4713To schedule a product demonstration or meeting at MODEX 2026, contact Georgia SoftWorks at gsw-press@georgiasoftworks.com or visit georgiasoftworks.com.About Georgia SoftWorksFounded in 1991 and headquartered in Dawsonville, Georgia, Georgia SoftWorks is a privately held warehouse connectivity software company specializing in enterprise Telnet and SSH server solutions for WMS, manufacturing, and logistics environments. Products including GSW ConnectBot, Dashalytics, GSW SSH Server for Windows, and the GSW Universal Terminal Server are deployed in distribution centers and manufacturing facilities worldwide.Learn more at georgiasoftworks.com.About MobilisMobilis is an authorized distributor of Georgia SoftWorks warehouse connectivity and WMS mobility solutions in Mexico and South America serving distribution centers and logistics operations across the region.

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