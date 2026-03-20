NSP Panels establishes operations in Marion County

COLUMBIA, S.C. — NSP Panels, an acoustic panel manufacturer, today announced it is establishing operations in Marion County. The company’s $4.75 million investment will create 63 new jobs.

Offering both commercial and residential solutions, NSP Panels markets and produces acoustic absorptive and decorative wall panels and accessories for floors, walls and ceilings.

The company is starting in a 129,000-square-foot facility, located at 3630 W. Highway 76 in Mullins, to manufacture premium acoustic and decorative panels and moldings for the North American market.

Operations are already online. Individuals interested in joining the NSP Panels team should apply in person at the Mullins facility.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $300,000 grant to Marion County to assist with the costs of building improvements.

QUOTES

“From day one, Marion County and state partners have welcomed us with exceptional support. We’re excited to bring new jobs and investment to the area and look forward to building strong relationships as we grow our presence in South Carolina.” -NSP Panels CEO Ed Bass

“By creating 63 jobs, NSP Panels will bring new opportunities to hardworking families in Marion County and build on our manufacturing industry’s strong reputation. We are proud to welcome NSP Panels to South Carolina and look forward to the company’s success here.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We are thrilled to welcome NSP Panels to Marion County. The company’s $4.75 million investment will support South Carolina’s economic development growth in the Pee Dee region and throughout our state.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We are proud to welcome NSP Panels to Marion County. This investment reflects the strength of our workforce and the opportunities our community offers, and we look forward to the jobs and growth it will bring to our county.” -Marion County Council Chairman Dewayne Tennie

"The North Eastern Strategic Alliance is excited to welcome NSP Panels as they establish operations in Marion County. We look forward to their investment bringing 63 new jobs and opportunities to the region. Congratulations to NSP Panels and Marion County on this exciting announcement." -NESA Executive Committee Chairman Yancey McGill

FIVE FAST FACTS