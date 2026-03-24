Prositions Launches AI Readiness Assessment and Courses

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prositions, Inc., announced the launch of its AI Readiness Program, which pairs structured AI readiness insights with targeted skills development.As organizations accelerate AI adoption, HR and L&D leaders are increasingly being asked by CEOs and executive teams to initiate AI skills training programs, often without clarity on where to begin. Most AI skills programs fail for the same reason: training gets rolled out before organizations understand who needs what and why. The result is wasted budget, low engagement, and no real change.Organizations across every industry are wrestling with the same questions:• What AI skills do our people actually need?• Who is ready now and who isn’t?• How do we avoid investing in the wrong training?• How do we show progress without guessing?Prositions’ new AI Readiness Assessment is designed to help organizations clearly understand their current AI readiness, ensuring everyone within the organization feels confident in their AI journey. The assessment starts at the individual level, empowering leaders and team members to identify areas for development. Then the results can be aggregated by groups, teams, or roles, providing an organizational view of overall readiness and critical skill gaps.“Organizations know AI skills are critical, but many are struggling to decide what training to deliver, to whom, and how,” said Frank Russell, CEO of Prositions. “The AI Readiness Assessment brings insight and action together, helping organizations move forward with confidence instead of assumptions.”Unlike AI initiatives that focus solely on training or assessments that generate data without follow-through, Prositions’ new solution integrates two essential components:1. AI Readiness Insight: A structured assessment that can be completed efficiently by individuals, revealing AI confidence and capability levels, and identifying where readiness exists or needs development. The process is designed to be quick and easy, minimizing disruption while maximizing valuable insights.2. Aligned AI Skills Development: Purpose-built learning paths and courses that directly align with assessment results, supporting different roles and responsibilities, and helping teams feel prepared and capable to build practical, usable AI skills beyond surface-level awareness.“The organizations winning at AI right now aren’t the ones moving fastest. They’re the ones who start smart,” said Jill Dillenburg, Chief Revenue Officer of Prositions. “Our goal is to give HR leaders the clarity to have more strategic, data-driven conversations with their executive teams about AI readiness.”Organizations interested in getting started are invited to try a free AI Readiness Assessment at www.prositions.com/ai-readiness or call 877-244-8848.About Prositions, Inc.Prositions, Inc. is a leading provider of learning content, performance support tools, and hosted learning platforms. Prositions helps organizations build capable, confident, and future-ready workforces through flexible, scalable learning solutions. For more information, visit www.prositions.com

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