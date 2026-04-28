Robin Hood HR Announces New Website Launch and Attendance at The Business Show Miami

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robin Hood HR, a strategic partner for fast-growth companies seeking to accelerate business performance and develop exceptional leaders, recently announced the launch of its brand-new website. The redesigned website features enhanced navigation and expanded content, making it easier for visitors to discover Robin Hood HR’s expertise in leadership development, organizational transformation, and tailored solutions for high-growth businesses. With dedicated sections for services, client success stories, and insightful blog posts, the new site delivers practical strategies for executives and founders looking to strengthen leadership teams, boost performance, and achieve their business goals.“Our new site brings together valuable resources, clear solutions, and a modern look that matches our forward-thinking approach,” said Robin Salsberry, President of Robin Hood HR. “We strive to help fast-growth companies break through barriers and develop leaders who inspire lasting impact. This new website reflects our commitment to supporting businesses as they take on their biggest opportunities.”In addition to launching the new website, Robin Hood HR announced its participation in The Business Show Miami, one of the premier events for business leaders and entrepreneurs. The event is scheduled to take place at the Miami Beach Convention Center on April 29th and April 30th, and will bring together thousands of professionals across various industries to share ideas, discover new solutions, and network with peers.At The Business Show Miami, Robin Hood HR will share actionable strategies for scaling companies, building resilient leadership, and overcoming the challenges faced by rapidly growing organizations. Attendees are encouraged to visit the Robin Hood HR team at booth #B604 to discover how their expertise can help unlock growth, foster innovation, and empower leaders to achieve more. They’re also encouraged to connect with Frank Russell, the Robin Hood HR CEO, after his presentation on “Navigating Hypergrowth: 5 Leadership Land Mines Every Founder Must Disarm” on April 30th.“We’re excited to attend The Business Show Miami and share our insights on disarming leadership landmines while building high-performing, growth-oriented teams,” said Frank Russell, CEO of Robin Hood HR. “As a speaker at the event, I look forward to connecting with fast-growth founders and business leaders, sharing our proven frameworks, and exploring new ways to help companies scale smarter and lead with impact.”To explore the new website and learn more about Robin Hood HR’s services, visit https://robinhoodhr.com/ About Robin Hood HRRobin Hood HR partners with fast-growth companies to bring structure, clarity, and experienced guidance to their people decisions as they accelerate performance, develop future-ready leaders, and strive to deliver business outcomes that matter. With a proven track record of empowering organizations to scale and succeed, Robin Hood HR helps clients turn ideas into action and growth into lasting value.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.